ASAP Relli Claims ASAP Rocky Shot Him Four Times During Assault Case Testimony

Terell Ephron, previously known as ASAP Relli, has taken the stand in a Los Angeles court to testify about the alleged assault involving superstar rapper ASAP Rocky.

Two years after the incident, Ephron recounted the events leading up to the confrontation and the subsequent shooting.

According to Ephron’s testimony, tensions arose in his relationship with Rocky when the rapper failed to fulfill a promise to help the family of a murdered Mob member.

The situation escalated on November 6, 2021, when Rocky, along with several men, reportedly confronted Ephron at a Los Angeles hotel. Rocky is said to have drawn a gun, threatening Ephron by pointing it at his stomach and stating: “I’ll kill you right now.”

While Ephron was not shot during the confrontation, he claims that gunfire erupted shortly after they parted ways.

He alleged that Rocky shot him four times, causing him to fear for his safety and delay reporting the incident to the police until the next day.

During the court proceedings, grainy footage of the alleged shooting was presented.

The video, described as blurry, reportedly shows a scuffle involving a group of men at a Los Angeles intersection.

Though the shooting is not clearly visible without enhancement, the court could observe one person sprinting away while the others scattered.

“It’s a little blurry, but you can make out everybody,” Ephron stated during his testimony.

Apart from the assault case, Ephron has filed a defamation lawsuit against both Rocky and his attorney, Joe Tacopina.

He alleges that Tacopina orchestrated a media campaign that portrayed him as a liar and opportunist, resulting in death threats and humiliation. Tacopina dismissed the lawsuit as a publicity stunt, welcoming it as the criminal case resolution is pending.

In a notable exchange during the court proceedings, Terell Ephron addressed Tacopina, stating: “You’re just paid to be here. Me and this man knew each other for years.” Rocky has pleaded not guilty, and he was present for Ephron’s testimony. The hearing is scheduled to resume on Thursday, November 9.