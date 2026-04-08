At least 3 people dead, 6 rescued after building collapses in Kibera

At least three people were Wednesday killed as six others were rescued following the collapse of a building in the Highrise area of Kibera, Nairobi County.

The building was under construction.

Authorities led by the police and Kenya Red Cross confirmed that the collapsed building in the Highrise area of Kibera, Nairobi, was under construction at the time of the incident.

Nairobi police boss Issa Mohamud said the rescued were admitted in hospital.

He added they were investigating the incident.

“We lost three people in the tragedy. The injured were admitted in hospitals,” said Mohamud.

Response teams have recovered three bodies, while four individuals were rescued and rushed to Mbagathi Hospital for medical attention.

“Highrise Building Collapse Update: The collapsed building was under construction. Six individuals have been rescued and taken to Mbagathi Hospital. Response teams remain on site,” said Kenya Red Cross.

Following the incident, authorities have called on construction sites to strictly adhere to safety regulations and building standards to prevent such incidents.

Residents and workers have been advised to report unsafe construction activities or structural concerns.

Members of the public have also been urged to keep out of the area to allow emergency responders adequate space to carry out rescue operations safely and efficiently.

The National Disaster Management Unit urged all contractors and developers to strictly adhere to the National Building Code 2024 and prioritise worker safety all the time.

The scene remained closed as investigators visited there for investigations.

This was the latest such incident to happen in the construction industry amid calls for caution on the players for the safety of workers.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the construction industry amid calls for adherence to the laid down standards to ensure safety of all. Dozens of workers have died in separate incidents after buildings under construction collapsed.

Many others were left with injuries. The incidents remain under probe amid accusations of compromise on some officials charged with managing the sector.