At Least 7 Dead In Road Crash In Maltauro Area Near Duka Moja On The Narok-Mai Mahiu Road.

At least seven people were Monday killed following a road accident in the Maltauro area near Duka Moja on the Narok-Mai Mahiu road.

The accident occurred when the driver of a lorry descending the Nairagie-Enkare escarpment lost control of the vehicle, colliding with multiple vehicles, including a bus and private cars.

Police said

Kenya Red Cross said six vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the accident.

“A road traffic incident involving six vehicles has occurred at Maltauro, along the Narok-Mai Mahiu Road. Several injured people have been rushed to Narok County Referral Hospital,” Kenya Red Cross said in a post.

Police said a lorry got a tyre burst forcing the driver to loose its control as it raced downhill.

It then rammed onto a salon car, a bus and a small matatu killing three passengers on the spot.

As responders were at the scene, a second trailer came at high speed headed for Mai Mahiu direction and collided with a four wheel drive car killing three more on the spot.

The trailer also knocked down a motorcyclist who had two pillion passengers killing one. More than 20 other people were seriously injured in the accident that disrupted traffic on the busy road.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

This comes as many rush to various places for festive season amid police operations.