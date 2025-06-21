At least eight dead in hot air balloon accident in Brazil

At least eight people died in a hot air balloon accident in Brazil, a state governor has said.

There were 21 people on board the balloon in the city of Praia Grande on Saturday morning, Governor of Santa Catarina Jorginho Mello said in a post on X.

Rescue teams attended the site of the incident to search for survivors. Mello later said 13 people had survived and eight had died.

“We are all shocked by the accident,” he added.

“Our teams continue to provide all necessary support to families and victims.

“We continue to monitor the situation.”

Praia Grande is in southern Santa Catarina and is a popular tourist destination. It is known as the “Capital of Canyons” as it has 11 canyons in its territory, including some in the Aparados da Serra and Serra Geral National Parks.

By BBC News