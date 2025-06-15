At least one killed in fire incident in Kawangware

At least one person was killed and many left with injuries following a fire incident at a residential apartment in Nairobi’s Kawangware area.

The Sunday morning fire broke out on the fourth floor of a four-storey building, police and witnesses said.

The fire occurred in the Stage 2 area of the Congo area in the populous Kawangware and is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Fire engines arrived there minutes later and helped to contain the spread of the fire that broke out Sunday at about 2 am.

Nairobi police boss George Sedah said they are investigating the incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy amid investigations on the cause of the fire.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the informal settlements amid efforts to address the trend.

In May, 2025 separate fire incidents killed at least 15 people in Nairobi’s informal settlements of Kibera, Mukuru Kwa Njenga and Mathare slums – some of the largest slums in Nairobi.

Nairobi regional commissioner Katee Mwanza wants communities in informal settlements to implement basic fire safety measures as part of efforts to contain tragedies linked to outbreaks.

Mwanza said the government is prioritising early warning systems, community training and enhanced coordination with counties to strengthen disaster risk reduction and mitigation.

“We urge all community members to remain vigilant, report hazards promptly and work with local authorities in implementing basic fire safety measures,” Mwanza said.

“The government remains committed to safeguarding lives and property, including instituting safety measures aimed at forestalling cases of fires in the future.”

The recent tragic fire incidents that occurred in various informal settlements in Nairobi between May 19 and 24 were saddening, Mwanza added.

In one incident, a fire in Mathare 4B, claimed the lives of six individuals – four Kenyans and two Ugandan nationals – while several others sustained injuries.

Another fire swept through Kambi Aluru village, Kibera, killing eight people, including two men, two women and four children.

Another incident in Mukuru kwa Reuben caused the death of one child.

Mwanza said the lack of proper road infrastructure in these areas has posed a significant challenge to responders.