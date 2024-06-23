At Least Seven Killed as Truck Crashes into Pedestrians in Meru

At least seven people were Saturday evening killed while scores were seriously injured after a lorry veered off the road and hit a motorcycle and pedestrians in Timau area, Meru County.

Police said the lorry was ferrying construction blocks from Meru towards Timau when the driver lost control of it in the 6:20 p.m. incident.

Among those killed are four men, two women and a girl.

They include the motorcycle rider, who was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Timau Sub-County Hospital.

Buuri sub-county police commander Laura Imbacha said several others were injured and taken to medical facilities in Timau and Nanyuki towns.

“It hit the motorcycle which was removed from the scene to an unknown destination. Thereafter it knocked down several pedestrians, rolled severally and landed in a ditch,” police said.

Fatal accidents are on the rise amid calls to address the trend.

Up to 4,000 people are killed annually in separate accidents.

Many others are left with injuries in the incidents that hurt families.