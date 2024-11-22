Atwoli: Adani Deal Cancellation Has Restored Workers’ Confidence

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has praised President William Ruto’s recent directive to cancel the controversial Adani contracts, stating that the decision has restored workers’ confidence across various sectors.

Atwoli noted that the cancellation, announced during the President’s second State of the Nation Address in Parliament, was timely and well-received.

He emphasized that the decision had especially restored confidence among the members of the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU), who had been vocal in their opposition to the Adani Group’s proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“The workers represented by KAWU had expressed concerns over the unfair terms of the contract, particularly the prospect of Indian entities taking over JKIA operations for over 30 years,” Atwoli said.

He added that the move underscored the need for proper consultation with workers before embarking on strategic reforms.

Atwoli further highlighted that the President’s actions demonstrated the Kenya Kwanza government’s commitment to rooting out any suspicious deals and prosecuting corruption.

He reiterated COTU’s commitment to promoting social dialogue among stakeholders to ensure inclusive economic growth and better working conditions for Kenyans.

“As COTU (K) we shall continue calling promoting the ideals of social dialogue among the tripartite partners so as to achieve inclusive economic growth even as we take an active part in the building of our beautiful country for the benefit of Kenyan workers.”

The Adani Group’s proposed takeover had sparked widespread unrest, with Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) workers going on strike over what they viewed as unfair contractual terms. President Ruto’s decision to cancel the deal was prompted by concerns raised about corruption.

During his address, President Ruto expressed his commitment to fighting corruption, reaffirming that any credible evidence would lead to decisive action.

“In the face of undisputed evidence or credible information on corruption, I will not hesitate to take decisive action,” Ruto declared.

In addition to terminating the Adani Group’s proposed deal for JKIA, the President also instructed the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Energy to end a separate Public-Private Partnership (PPP) deal with Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO), citing concerns raised by investigative agencies. The President emphasized that these decisions aligned with the Constitution’s principles of transparency and accountability.

The move was also praised by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), with President Faith Odhiambo describing it as a victory for the Kenyan people.

She commended the public’s resistance to what she called a “dangerous attempt to hand over national assets to untested entities.” Odhiambo called the President’s reevaluation of the agreements a positive step toward constitutionally compliant governance.

The LSK had previously filed legal challenges against the PPP deals, citing procedural violations and irregularities in the procurement process. The society has pledged to continue pursuing the case to its conclusion, while also urging the government to disclose the financial losses incurred due to the cancellations.

The decision also comes amid fresh bribery allegations against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in the United States. U.S. prosecutors allege that the company, along with several executives, orchestrated a multi-million-dollar bribery scheme to secure solar energy contracts. The allegations have negatively impacted the market value of Adani Group companies, which saw a significant drop following the revelations.

Despite the serious accusations, the Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that it operates in full compliance with laws and regulations.