    Atwoli Condemns Attack On KMPDU Secretary General, Calls For Investigation

    An image of KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah:Healthcare Workforce Shortage in Kenya.
    KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah

    The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has condemned the recent attack on Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atellah, labeling it as “reprehensible” and calling for immediate action.

    “The Central Organization of Trade Union (Kenya, COTU vehemently condemns the reprehensible actions of the Kenyan police in their unwarranted attack on Dr. Davji Attella, the General Secretary of the Kenya Medical Practioners Pharmacist Dentist Union (KMPDU),” COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said.

    The attack occurred yesterday during a protest staged by doctors advocating for the posting of medical interns.

    According to reports, doctors were marching from Afya Centre, the Ministry of Health headquarters, to the Treasury Building when police intervened, leading to chaos and confusion.

    Atellah was reportedly struck in the head during the commotion.

    While Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei denied any firearm use by the police, attributing the injuries to the chaos of dispersal, COTU maintains that the police were responsible for the attack on Atellah.

    The doctors’ protest stemmed from the expiration of a deadline set during a meeting between the Ministry of Health and the doctors’ union.

    Despite the union’s request for security during the procession, police did not respond, declaring the protest illegal.

    In response to the incident, the KMPDU has called for immediate action, labeling the attack as a violation of union rights and liberties. Dr. Onyango Ndonga, a Nyanza KMPDU official, described the attack as a dagger to the heart of unionism and vowed to take drastic action.

    Atwoli has demanded an immediate apology from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government for the unprovoked attack.

    He also called for investigation and appropriate action against the officers involved.

     

