Australia Implements Stricter Regulations On Internet Search Engines To Combat AI-Generated Child Porn

Australia has introduced new regulations aimed at compelling internet search engines, including major players like Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, and Yahoo, to take measures to combat the dissemination of child sexual abuse material generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

The online safety code, unveiled on Friday, mandates these services to implement “appropriate steps” to prevent the propagation of child exploitation material, including “synthetic” images created using AI technology.

The decision to strengthen regulations comes after the eSafety Commissioner deferred the implementation of a previous version of the code in June.

This delay occurred following the introduction of AI functionality by Microsoft and Google in their internet search engines, necessitating revisions to address these emerging challenges.

Julie Inman Grant, the eSafety Commissioner, noted that the rapid growth of generative AI had caught the world by surprise.

She described the updated code as a positive collaboration between regulators and tech companies, emphasizing that it exemplifies efforts to enhance online safety.

In her statement, Grant acknowledged the significance of industry leaders incorporating generative AI into their search functions, leading to the need for a revised code to ensure community protection.

She commended the industry for delivering a code that would safeguard the online safety of Australians who use these platforms.

Earlier this year, the BBC reported on the use of AI software, specifically Stable Diffusion, by criminals to produce and distribute highly realistic synthetic child sexual abuse material on content-sharing websites like Patreon.

Also Read: Google Introduces Enhanced Privacy Tools To Blur Explicit Photos, Remove Unwanted Search Results

Australia’s eSafety commissioner is currently working on drafting two additional codes targeting online storage services, such as iCloud and OneDrive, and private messaging services.

These regulations are part of broader efforts by governments to increase oversight of cloud and messaging platforms to combat child exploitation. However, this approach has faced resistance from the tech industry and privacy advocates.

Popular messaging apps WhatsApp and Signal, for example, have threatened to withdraw from the United Kingdom if the proposed Online Safety Bill, which mandates platforms to scan for child sexual abuse material, is enacted.

Critics argue that such laws might compel platforms to compromise end-to-end encryption, potentially jeopardizing user privacy.

In June, Australia’s eSafety commissioner introduced codes to regulate various online sectors, including social media, internet carriage services, app distribution services, hosting services, and equipment providers. Violations of these codes can result in civil penalties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...