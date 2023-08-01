Australian Childcare Worker Charged With Sex Abuse Of 91 Children

Australian childcare worker has been charged with more than 1,600 offences, including rape, indecent assault, and distributing child abuse material.

The charges are in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of 91 children over a span of 15 years, according to a statement from the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “It’s beyond the realms of anyone’s imagination, what this person did to these children. You try not to be shocked after a long period of time in the police… but this is a horrific case.”

Also Read: Fulton County DA Fani Willis Affirms Charging Decision Timeline Amid Security Concerns In Trump Election Probe

The 45-year-old man is facing 246 counts of rape and 673 counts of indecent assault against children, many of which are considered aggravated circumstances.

Additionally, he is accused of producing and distributing child abuse material, with approximately 4,000 images and videos found on his electronic devices.

Authorities revealed that the alleged abuse occurred at twelve childcare centers, both in Australia and abroad, where the man worked. While the majority of the offenses took place in Queensland, one occurred in New South Wales, and another in an undisclosed overseas country.

The AFP is working with international counterparts to locate and contact the other four alleged victims.

Also Read: At least 44 killed in Pakistan after explosion at Islamist political rally

The accused, who remains unnamed, had previously been reported to the Queensland police in 2021 and 2022, but insufficient evidence was found at that time to take action.

The man is set to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 21st to face the extensive list of charges. This case serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of vigilance in protecting vulnerable members of society and addressing mental health issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...