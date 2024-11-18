Kenyans Invited To Apply For Australian Scholarships

The Kenyan High Commission in Australia has announced fully-funded university scholarships for Kenyan students.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Kenya High Commission in Canberra and Stanley International College in Perth, Western Australia.

The scholarships will support students pursuing a Bachelor of Community Service or a Bachelor of Information Communication Technology.

In a statement, the commission invited applications, emphasizing the opportunity for qualified students to benefit from this partnership.

“Applications are invited from qualified students following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Kenya High Commission in Canberra and Stanley International College in Perth, Western Australia,” the statement reads.

Also Read: Student Scholarships for College: How Professional Essay Writers Can Help

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be Kenyan citizens who are fluent in English and have attained an average grade of B in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Aspiring students can access the application form on the Ministry of Education’s website and are required to submit their completed applications via email to khc-canberra@kenya.asn.au.

The scholarship will cover 100 percent of tuition fees as well as enrolment fees.

However, the program has strict conditions, including that beneficiaries must not be related to any staff of the Kenyan High Commission.

Additionally, once enrolled, students will be expected to maintain continuous study without taking breaks.

Applications for the scholarship close on December 6, 2024.