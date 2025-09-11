Autopsy: Lawyer Kyalo Mbobu was shot eight times, died of severe bleeding

An autopsy on the body of Nairobi lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu revealed he was shot eight times which led to his death.

The autopsy on his body showed he died from severe injuries and excessive bleeding.

Chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor led the exercise at the Lee Funeral Home. He said the pathologists present recovered two bullets that were lodged in Mbobu’s chest below the arm.

“His spine was severely injured, and most of the bullets had entry and exit apart from the two bullets we have recovered,” said Oduor.

“We can say he died out of severe bleeding,” he said.

Oduor was in the company of other family pathologists, police and Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo.

Dr Oduor said some of the bullets were directed on the neck. Others hit his head and chest below the arm. Detectives are still investigating the murder of Mbobu along Magadi Road in Nairobi on September 9, 2025 evening at about 5.30 pm.

This was after a review of security footage at the facility revealed what officials termed as “suspicious movements and contacts”.

His body was moved to the Lee Funeral Home on Tuesday night after his murder where the exercise was conducted.

First Lady Mama Rachael Ruto is among those who visited the family at the mortuary on Tuesday night. Mbobu’s wife works at State House as a director of events.

According to those who have seen the security footage, Mbobu met at least six people for three hours he was at the joint along Jakaya Kikwete Road.

The nature of their discussion is yet to be revealed.

The footage is helping piece together Mbobu’s final movements, tracing his journey from his city office to the restaurant.

He arrived at the hotel at 11:05 am. on Tuesday, where he held a three-hour meeting with several individuals that are now being treated as persons of interest.

He left at about 1.45 pm after paying a bill of Sh3,800.

This came as police investigation team focused on talking to the people the lawyer he met on Tuesday as part of the probe into the murder.

The detectives are also relying in his mobile phone records to establish who he talked to before, during and after the meeting.

Later that day, at 5:09 pm, Mbobu left his office before heading home.

He was headed for his Bogani residence in Karen when the two assailants who were trailing him, struck with chilling precision.

Among others, the team plans investigate if he was killed over his work.

The team visited three banks the lawyer had accounts seeking to establish if he made any recent transactions, which could be considered dirty and the source of the murder.

The team was also working with Mbobu’s partners at his law firm to get to know his clients to help in the probe. One of his clients is said to have recorded a statement with the police on Wednesday.

His family will also be talked to state if he had expressed any fears over his work.

Director of DCI Mohamed Amin in the meantime appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigations to report to the nearest police station, #FichuKwaDCI toll free number 0800 722 203 or forward the information confidentially to the DCI through Whatsapp number 0709 570 000.

“We wish to inform the public that immediately the incident was reported, the scene was visited by a team of detectives under the leadership of RCIO Nairobi. After securing the scene, detectives from the DCI Homicide Bureau supported by experts from the National Forensic Laboratory carefully examined the scene and collected critical evidence essential to the investigations.”

“The DCI is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice. Our investigators are working diligently, employing all available resources and expertise to piece together the events surrounding this incident,” said the police.

The investigation team had Wednesday visited the office, a restaurant he had lunch and the roads he used prior to his death.

The gunman behind the shooting had been dropped by his rider and walked casually to where Mbobu was seated in his car and in a traffic jam before opening fire using a pistol that he had.

Police collected three spent cartridges from the car.

And after shooting the author and law lecturer, the gunman ran back to a waiting motorcycle and boarded it before it sped off.

Other riders who witnessed the shooting tried to chase him in vain.

They told police they retreated after the gunman shot to the air twice ostensibly to scare them as the rider raced back to the city centre. Police believe the man was targeted for murder.

Mbobu, a former chairman of Political Parties Disputes Tribunal was shot and killed on Tuesday September 9, 2025 at about 5.30 pm as he drove to his Bogani residence in Karen, police said.

The assailants did not steal anything from him.

He was alone in the car at the time of the shooting.