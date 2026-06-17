Ava Gardner was an American actress and singer who had an estimated net worth of $200,000 at the time of her death in 1990. Despite being one of the most celebrated stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Gardner faced financial challenges later in life that significantly reduced her fortune. Her legacy, however, remains tied to a remarkable film career that spanned more than four decades and produced some of cinema’s most memorable performances.

Best known for starring in classics such as The Killers, Show Boat, Mogambo, The Night of the Iguana, and The Barefoot Contessa, Gardner became one of the most glamorous and sought-after actresses of her era. Beyond her acting achievements, she was equally famous for her high-profile relationships and her status as one of Hollywood’s enduring screen legends.

Ava Gardner Net Worth $200,000 Date of Birth December 24, 1922 Place of Birth Grabtown, North Carolina

Early Life

Ava Lavinia Gardner was born on December 24, 1922, in Grabtown, North Carolina. She was the youngest of seven children born to tobacco sharecroppers Jonas Bailey Gardner and Mary Elizabeth “Molly” Gardner.

Her family experienced financial hardship throughout her childhood. After losing their property, they relocated several times in search of work and stability. Gardner’s mother found employment as a cook and housekeeper at a local boarding school, helping support the family after her father’s health declined.

Following her father’s death from bronchitis in 1938, the family moved again, eventually settling in Rock Ridge, North Carolina. Gardner attended high school there before enrolling in secretarial courses at Atlantic Christian College in Wilson.

Discovery

Gardner’s path to stardom began almost by accident.

In 1940, while visiting her sister in New York City, a portrait taken by her brother-in-law, photographer Larry Tarr, caught the attention of a talent scout connected to MGM. Impressed by her striking beauty, the studio invited her to audition.

Although she had little acting experience and a strong Southern accent, MGM signed her to a contract and brought her to Hollywood in 1941.

During her early years at the studio, Gardner appeared in numerous small and often uncredited roles in films such as:

Shadow of the Thin Man

Babes on Broadway

Kid Glove Killer

Reunion in France

Hitler’s Madman

Her first credited role came in the 1943 comedy-horror film Ghosts on the Loose.

Breakthrough with The Killers

After several years of minor appearances, Gardner’s career changed dramatically in 1946 when she starred in the film noir The Killers opposite Burt Lancaster.

Her portrayal of the seductive and mysterious Kitty Collins instantly elevated her status in Hollywood. The film became both a critical and commercial success, transforming Gardner into one of MGM’s most valuable stars.

The success of The Killers opened the door to leading roles in films such as:

The Hucksters (1947)

Singapore (1947)

The Bribe (1949)

The Great Sinner (1949)

By the late 1940s, Gardner had become one of the industry’s most recognizable actresses.

Rise to Hollywood Stardom

Gardner’s career reached new heights in the 1950s.

She starred in the beloved musical Show Boat (1951), followed by acclaimed performances in:

Pandora and the Flying Dutchman (1951)

The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952)

Mogambo (1953)

Her role as Eloise “Honey Bear” Kelly in Mogambo earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, the only Oscar nomination of her career.

She continued her success with major productions including:

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

Bhowani Junction (1956)

The Sun Also Rises (1957)

On the Beach (1959)

These films solidified her reputation as one of Hollywood’s leading dramatic actresses.

Career in the 1960s

Even as Hollywood changed during the 1960s, Gardner remained a sought-after performer.

Among her most notable later-career films were:

55 Days at Peking (1963)

Seven Days in May (1964)

The Night of the Iguana (1964)

Her performance in The Night of the Iguana, directed by John Huston, is widely regarded as one of the strongest of her career.

Gardner continued acting throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, appearing in films such as:

Earthquake (1974)

The Cassandra Crossing (1976)

The Sentinel (1977)

Priest of Love (1981)

Her final screen appearances came shortly before her retirement from acting.

Ava Gardner’s Financial Struggles

Although Gardner earned substantial sums during her peak years, she reportedly experienced financial difficulties later in life.

By the 1980s, her fortune had dwindled considerably. Reports suggest she was facing significant financial challenges and considered publishing a memoir for a relatively modest payment.

According to long-circulating accounts, former husband Frank Sinatra allegedly compensated Gardner to discourage her from proceeding with the project. While the details remain debated, the story reflects the close relationship the two maintained long after their divorce.

At the time of her death in 1990, Gardner’s estate was believed to be worth approximately $200,000.

Personal Life

Gardner’s romantic life was nearly as famous as her film career.

Mickey Rooney

In 1942, she married actor Mickey Rooney. The marriage lasted only a year before ending in divorce.

Artie Shaw

Her second marriage was to bandleader and musician Artie Shaw in 1945. The relationship ended after just one year.

Frank Sinatra

Gardner’s most famous marriage was to singer and actor Frank Sinatra. They married in 1951 and divorced in 1957, but remained closely connected for the rest of their lives.

She also had notable relationships with:

Howard Hughes

Luis Miguel Dominguín

Benjamin Tatar

Health Problems and Death

Gardner was a heavy smoker for much of her life and also suffered from lupus, an autoimmune disease.

In 1986, she developed pneumonia and subsequently suffered a stroke that left her partially paralyzed.

Ava Gardner died on January 25, 1990, at the age of 67.

She was buried in her home state of North Carolina, where fans continue to honor her memory.

Also Read: Mickey Rooney Net Worth