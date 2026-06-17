Mickey Rooney was an American actor, comedian, radio entertainer, and stage performer who had a net worth of just $20,000 at the time of his death in 2014. Despite earning millions throughout a career that spanned nearly nine decades, financial struggles, multiple divorces, poor investments, and legal disputes left the Hollywood icon with a surprisingly modest estate.

Rooney appeared in more than 300 films and television productions, making him one of the most prolific performers in entertainment history. He rose to fame as a child star before becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest box-office attractions during the late 1930s and early 1940s.

Mickey Rooney Net Worth $20,000 Date of Birth September 23, 1920 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York Nationality American

Early Life

Mickey Rooney was born Ninnian Joseph Yule Jr. on September 23, 1920, in Brooklyn, New York.

He was the only child of vaudeville performer Joe Yule and former chorus girl Nellie W. Carter. After his parents separated when he was young, Rooney moved with his mother to Hollywood, where his entertainment career quickly began.

At just six years old, he made his screen debut in the short film Not to Be Trusted. Throughout his childhood, he attended the Hollywood Professional School and later studied at Fairfax High School while continuing to work in film.

Child Star Success

Rooney’s first major breakthrough came through the popular Mickey McGuire short-film series, in which he starred from 1927 to 1936.

The series made him one of the best-known child actors in America and helped establish his reputation as a gifted performer.

During this period, he also appeared in films such as:

The Beast of the City

The Life of Jimmy Dolan

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

His portrayal of Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream attracted widespread attention and demonstrated his versatility beyond comedic roles.

The Andy Hardy Phenomenon

Rooney’s career reached new heights in 1937 when he was cast as Andy Hardy in the MGM film A Family Affair.

The film became an unexpected success and launched the hugely popular Andy Hardy franchise.

Over the next decade, Rooney starred in 14 Andy Hardy films, becoming one of the most popular young actors in the country.

His relatable portrayal of the mischievous but good-hearted teenager resonated with audiences and helped transform him into Hollywood’s biggest box-office draw.

Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Star

By the late 1930s, Rooney was the most successful actor in America.

Between 1939 and 1941, he was consistently ranked as Hollywood’s number-one box-office attraction.

At the peak of his fame, Rooney earned approximately $150,000 per year—an amount equivalent to roughly $2.5 million annually today.

In 1949, he signed an unprecedented five-film contract with MGM worth $25,000 per film, making him one of the highest-paid performers of his era.

Partnership with Judy Garland

Rooney formed one of Hollywood’s most beloved screen partnerships with Judy Garland.

The pair starred together in several successful musicals, including:

Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry

Babes in Arms

Strike Up the Band

Their chemistry made them fan favorites and helped define MGM’s golden age of musicals.

Rooney’s performance in Babes in Arms earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor when he was just 19 years old.

Award-Winning Career

In 1938, Rooney starred alongside Spencer Tracy in Boys Town.

His performance earned him a special Juvenile Academy Award and established him as one of the industry’s most talented young actors.

Throughout his career, Rooney received numerous honors, including:

An Academy Juvenile Award

An Honorary Academy Award

Emmy Awards

Golden Globe Awards

Multiple Academy Award nominations

One of his most acclaimed later performances came in The Black Stallion, which earned him another Oscar nomination.

Military Service

In 1944, Rooney was drafted into the United States Army during World War II.

He spent nearly two years entertaining troops throughout Europe and America, earning several military honors, including the Bronze Star Medal.

After returning from military service, Rooney struggled to regain the level of stardom he had enjoyed as a teenager.

His youthful image and relatively short stature made it difficult to transition into traditional leading-man roles.

Although he continued acting, the extraordinary success of his early career proved difficult to replicate.

Television and Broadway Success

Rooney reinvented himself multiple times throughout his career.

In the 1950s and 1960s, he became a familiar television presence through programs such as:

The Mickey Rooney Show

The Twilight Zone

The Investigators

He later enjoyed tremendous success on Broadway.

His starring role in the hit musical Sugar Babies became one of the most celebrated performances of his later career. The production ran for more than 1,200 performances and earned him Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations.

Later Film Career

Even into his later years, Rooney remained active in film and television.

His notable later credits included:

Babe: Pig in the City

Night at the Museum

The Muppets

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

These projects introduced him to younger audiences and demonstrated his enduring appeal.

Financial Problems and Bankruptcy

Despite earning substantial sums during his career, Rooney struggled with money for much of his life.

He experienced:

Multiple failed investments

Costly divorces

Gambling-related losses

Tax problems

Family financial disputes

He declared bankruptcy twice and spent many years attempting to rebuild his finances.

In his later years, Rooney became a vocal advocate against elder financial abuse after accusing family members of mismanaging his assets and taking advantage of him financially.

Personal Life

Rooney’s personal life was almost as eventful as his career.

He was married eight times, including marriages to:

Ava Gardner

Martha Vickers

Across his marriages, Rooney became the father of nine children and also had stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

His final marriage to Jan Chamberlin lasted from 1978 until his death, although the couple separated during his later years.

Death

Mickey Rooney died on April 6, 2014, at the age of 93.

In the days following his death, many were shocked to learn that his estate was valued at only about $18,000 despite decades of Hollywood success.

He also reportedly owed significant medical expenses and back taxes.

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