Bill Cobbs was an American actor who had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death in 2024. Over a remarkable career spanning five decades, Cobbs became one of Hollywood’s most respected character actors, earning nearly 200 film and television credits.

He was widely recognized for his performances in films such as The Hitter, The Hudsucker Proxy, The Bodyguard, Night at the Museum, and The Brother from Another Planet. He also appeared in popular television series including Walker, Texas Ranger and The Sopranos.

Bill Cobbs Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth June 16, 1934 Place of Birth Cleveland, Ohio Nationality American

Early Life

Bill Cobbs was born William Francis Cobbs on June 16, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio. He was raised by his parents, Vera and David Cobbs. His mother worked as a domestic employee, while his father was employed in construction.

After completing high school, Cobbs joined the United States Air Force, where he served as a radar technician for eight years. Following his military service, he worked for IBM selling office equipment before later becoming a car salesman in Cleveland.

Despite working in various professions, Cobbs developed a passion for acting and became involved in local theater productions. He performed at the African American Performing Arts Center and the historic Karamu House Theatre in Cleveland, which helped shape his future acting career.

Pursuing an Acting Dream

At the age of 36, Cobbs made a bold decision to leave Ohio and move to New York City in 1970 to pursue acting full-time.

Like many aspiring actors, he took on numerous jobs while trying to establish himself in the entertainment industry. He worked as a taxi driver, sold toys, repaired office equipment, and performed various odd jobs to support himself while attending auditions.

His persistence eventually paid off.

Film Career Breakthrough

Cobbs made his feature film debut in 1974 with a role in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three.

His career steadily gained momentum throughout the late 1970s and 1980s. Some of his notable early film appearances included:

Greased Lightning

The Hitter

Trading Places

Silkwood

The Brother from Another Planet

The Cotton Club

The Color of Money

His ability to portray wise mentors, authority figures, and compassionate elders quickly made him a favorite among filmmakers.

Success Throughout the 1990s

The 1990s proved to be one of the most productive decades of Cobbs’ career.

He appeared in numerous acclaimed films, including:

New Jack City

The Bodyguard

Demolition Man

The Hudsucker Proxy

Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead

First Kid

That Thing You Do!

Air Bud

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Random Hearts

One of his most memorable roles came in The Hudsucker Proxy, where he portrayed Moses, a mysterious clock attendant whose wisdom and observations became central to the film’s story.

The Night at the Museum Franchise

A new generation of moviegoers became familiar with Cobbs through the hugely successful Night at the Museum franchise.

He portrayed Reginald, one of the museum’s veteran security guards, appearing alongside Ben Stiller.

The films introduced Cobbs to younger audiences and became some of the most commercially successful projects of his career.

Television Career

While Cobbs enjoyed major success in film, he also built an impressive television résumé.

His television appearances included guest roles on numerous acclaimed series such as:

Good Times

The Equalizer

L.A. Law

NYPD Blue

ER

The Outer Limits

The Drew Carey Show

Go On

Greenleaf

He also held regular roles in television productions such as I’ll Fly Away and The Gregory Hines Show.

Emmy Award Recognition

Cobbs received significant recognition late in his career for his work on the children’s educational series Dino Dana.

His portrayal earned him the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Performance in a Daytime Program in 2020.

The award served as a fitting recognition of a career built on consistency, professionalism, and memorable performances.

Final Years

Even into his 80s, Cobbs continued working steadily.

One of his final notable appearances came in the series finale of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2020, where he played an elderly S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.

Bill Cobbs passed away on June 25, 2024, at his home in Riverside, California. He was 90 years old.

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