Dan Hedaya is an American actor with an estimated net worth of $5 million. Known for his distinctive voice, tough-guy persona, and knack for portraying wisecracking authority figures, Hedaya has enjoyed a successful acting career spanning more than five decades. With over 120 film and television credits to his name, he has become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable character actors.

Audiences may best remember him as Nick Tortelli from the hit sitcom Cheers, as well as for memorable roles in films such as The Addams Family, Clueless, Ransom, The First Wives Club, The Usual Suspects, and Mulholland Drive.

Dan Hedaya Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth July 24, 1940 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York Nationality American

Early Life

Dan Hedaya was born on July 24, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York. He was raised in the Bensonhurst neighborhood by Sephardic Jewish parents whose family roots traced back to Aleppo, Syria.

After graduating from high school, Hedaya attended Tufts University, where he developed an interest in acting through campus theater productions. Despite his passion for performing, he initially pursued a more conventional career path.

Before entering the entertainment industry full-time, Hedaya worked as a junior high school teacher for several years. Eventually, he decided to follow his passion for acting and enrolled at the prestigious HB Studio in New York City to refine his craft.

Early Television Career

Hedaya’s acting career began in the 1970s with small television and film roles.

One of his earliest television appearances came in the soap opera Ryan’s Hope in 1975. He subsequently landed guest roles in a variety of television programs, including:

Kojak

The Andros Targets

Paris

Hill Street Blues

CHiPs

St. Elsewhere

His ability to portray street-smart, tough-talking characters quickly made him a favorite among casting directors.

Throughout the 1980s, Hedaya continued building his television résumé with appearances on:

Miami Vice

Family Ties

L.A. Law

Mama’s Boy

One of the Boys

These roles helped establish him as a dependable character actor capable of elevating supporting roles.

Fame as Nick Tortelli on Cheers

One of Hedaya’s most famous television roles arrived in 1984 when he joined the cast of the NBC sitcom Cheers.

He portrayed Nick Tortelli, the charming but irresponsible ex-husband of Carla Tortelli, played by Rhea Perlman. Hedaya’s performance made the character a fan favorite despite appearing in only a handful of episodes.

The popularity of Nick Tortelli led to the spin-off series The Tortellis in 1987. Although the show lasted just one season, it gave Hedaya a starring role and further increased his visibility.

He continued making occasional appearances on Cheers through the early 1990s.

Success in Film

While television helped build his profile, Hedaya’s film career made him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable supporting actors.

His breakthrough came in 1984 when he appeared in the critically acclaimed neo-noir thriller Blood Simple, the directorial debut of Joel Coen and Ethan Coen.

Over the following decades, he appeared in a long list of notable films, including:

Commando

Joe Versus the Volcano

The Addams Family

Benny & Joon

Rookie of the Year

Maverick

Clueless

To Die For

The First Wives Club

Ransom

Alien: Resurrection

A Night at the Roxbury

Mulholland Drive

His ability to convincingly portray detectives, politicians, mobsters, judges, and fathers made him a highly sought-after character actor.

Award Recognition

Though often cast in supporting roles, Hedaya earned considerable critical acclaim throughout his career.

He received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his work on NYPD Blue.

He was also nominated alongside the ensemble cast of Marvin’s Room for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

These nominations highlighted his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most dependable supporting performers.

Continued Television Work

Hedaya remained active on television well into the 2000s and 2010s.

Some of his later television appearances include:

ER

Law & Order

Judging Amy

Monk

Person of Interest

Blue Bloods

The Mindy Project

Gotham

Golden Boy

His steady presence across multiple decades demonstrated remarkable longevity in an industry known for constant change.

Personal Life

Unlike many Hollywood figures, Hedaya has largely kept his private life out of the public spotlight.

He has rarely spoken publicly about his family and personal relationships. However, he was photographed attending the premiere of The First Wives Club in 1996 alongside his son and daughter.

Details about his former relationships and family life remain largely private.

Throughout his career, Hedaya has maintained a residence in New York City and has generally preferred a low-profile lifestyle away from Hollywood publicity.

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