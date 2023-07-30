Azimio Disowns ‘Joint Statement’ From Kenya Kwanza

The Azimio la Umoja coalition has dismissed a statement released by National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah with alleged details on consultations made to resolve the standoff between government and opposition.

There has been a standoff over among others the high cost of living and Finance Act 2023.

Ichung’wah on Saturday claimed that the decision was made amicably between Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio coalitions and that they agreed to establish a 10-member committee with each side having 5 representatives.

“Four members from outside parliament 2 from each side, the Leaders of Majority and Minority from the National Assembly, 4 additional Members of Parliament 2 from each side,” read part of the statement.

He added the talks would revolve around the reconstitution of IEBC, implementation of two thirds gender rule, entrenchment of the Constituency Development Fund, establishment and the entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Read: Ruto, Raila Finally Agree To Hold Talks

In a rebuttal, the Azimio coalition denied taking part in the purported dialogue, terming Ichung’wah’s statement as one-sided and lies.

They instead stated that the only statement they approve of is the one announcing that the parties have reached a consensus to allow talks set to be mediated by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ichung’wah never mentioned the role Obasanjo played.

“It should be noted that in our statement that was released before KK’s, Azimio is yet to table its substantive issues. The Coalition reiterates its foundational principles and values of always placing the interests of the people at the center of any political conversation,” read Azimio’s statement in part.

The statement was in reaction to Ichung’wah’s.

Read Also: Azimio Leaders Contribute Sh4 Million For Protesters

Azimio further affirmed that their four-point agenda remains as is, contesting the cost of living, electoral audit and reforms, non-interference in coalitions and their constituent parties and probe into police brutality that has claimed dozens of innocent lives.

“Cognizant of the crisis of living bedeviling the nation with many Kenyans under the pump, our coalition cannot at the very least even countenance a conversation involving establishment of positions not contemplated by our constitution,” said Azimio.

“We owe it to Kenyans to engage honestly, transparently and guided by utmost good faith to find lasting solutions to the crisis in the country.”

The statement was also flagged by Azimio principles Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Evidently, the alleged joint statement was only signed by Ichung’wah, with Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi yet to append his signature.

Read Also: Raila rejects Unmediated Talks with President Ruto

It emerged Azimio leader Raila Odinga and President William Ruto met in Mombasa in the presence of Obasanjo.

This has irked some of Ruto’s supporters who are opposed to any form of meetings with the opposition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...