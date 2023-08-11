Azimio Governors to Skip Devolution Conference Over Withdrawal of Security – Orengo

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party allied governors will not show up for the biannual devolution conference in Eldoret next week.

Speaking on Friday, Siaya Governor James Orengo said the county bosses will boycott the event over the withdrawal of security.

In July, the government recalled security attached to opposition leaders; Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Mwangi wa Iria, Wycliffe Oparanya, and more than 10 others over their participation in the anti-government protests.

Also affected were four Nyanza governors; Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay, Orengo, Prof Anyang Nyong’o of Kisumu, and Ochilo Ayacko of Migori.

Then, Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi said more than 50 MPs allied to Azimio had also had their security recalled and ordered to report to Parliament Police Station.

“Our security has been withdrawn without notice…we don’t care our security comes from God,” said Wandayi.

The protests had been called to demonstrate against high cost of living, the Finance Act 2023, among other issues.

However, the government side and the opposition have since agreed to hold talks that will kick off on Monday.

