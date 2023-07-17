Gov’t Withdraws Raila, Kalonzo Security Detail

The government has withdrawn security attached to key Azimio La Umoja Party leaders ahead of planned anti-government protests starting Wednesday.

Security attached to Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Mwangi wa Iria, Wycliffe Oparanya were among more than 10 leaders whose security were withdrawn.

Also affected were more than 50 Azimio MPs.

Raila had on Sunday raised concerns over claims that the government has hatched a plot to harm the Azimio leaders during demos.

“Starting on Wednesday, be ready for the game-changing maandamano. Tumechoka,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Four Nyanza governors, Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay, James Orengo of Siaya, Prof Anyang Nyong’o of Kisumu and Ochilo Ayacko of Migori have also had their security directed to report to Kisumu ahead of the countrywide three-day mass demonstrations.

Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi said more than 50 MPs allied to Azimio have also had their security recalled and ordered to report to Parliament Police Station.

“Our security has been withdrawn without notice…we don’t care our security comes from God,” said Wandayi.

The protests have been called to demonstrate against high cost of living.

Earlier in the day, Azimio MPs held a Parliamentary Group meeting and insisted that the planned protests will go on as planned despite intimidation.

Top police commanders in the country on Monday held a series of meetings to plan how to handle the demos.

The first meeting took place at police headquarters Vigilance House in Nairobi and was attended by all eight regional police commanders.

A similar meeting was held at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

There were plans to have top government officials address the meeting but were a no-show for fear of repercussions.

Another meeting took place at the Administration Police Training College in Embakasi where all 47 county police commanders convened.

They were later joined by the regional commanders for a briefing on what to do and how.

The commanders raised concerns the protests are wearing down personnel and distracting them from their duties.

Among others, they argued they lack basic anti riot gears, specifically teargas canisters.

