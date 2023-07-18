Thugs Armed with AK47 Rifle Shoot, Injure Shop Attendant in Busia Town

Police are investigating an incident in which armed thugs shot and injured a shopkeeper in Busia Town in a robbery incident.

The attendant told police three men arrived at his M-Pesa shop on a motorcycle and forced their way in during the Sunday night incident.

They then demanded the day’s collections prompting the attendant to raise an alarm which irked the gang.

They then shot and injured him in the right leg before they grabbed an unknown amount of money and jumped on the waiting motorcycle.

Read: Shop Attendant Shot, Sh70,000 Stolen in Highrise

Police who arrived at the scene said the motorcycle did not have a registration number. Police are puzzled by the gang operating in the area using an AK47 rifle saying it was unusual.

Teams have been sent to pursue the gang which is believed to be hiding in the area. The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and admitted in stable condition.

Police who visited the scene said they recovered two spent cartridges of 7.62mm special.

Elsewhere in Kibera slums, Nairobi, a man was shot and seriously wounded in a robbery incident. The victim is a member of the local community policing team. He told police while in the company of his colleagues he was confronted by two men well known to him.

Read Also: Garbage Truck Driver Fatally Shot Along Thika Road

One of them who was armed with a pistol shot him in the right thigh unprovoked in the Sunday night incident. They then robbed him of his mobile phone and Sh500 before they fled the scene.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment as police visited the scene and recovered two spent cartridges of 9mm. A team of detectives is investigating the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...