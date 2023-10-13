Azimio Sues Gov’t Over Deaths of 75 During Anti-government Protests

The Azimio la Umoja coalition went to court to seek justice for 75 people allegedly killed by police during protests over the rising cost of living between March and July.

In addition to compensation for the victims, the coalition wants the court to compel government agencies to investigate and conduct inquiries into the actions of senior police officers that led to the deaths of the 75.

“The petition seeks justice for the seventy-five deceased persons and their families and for any other persons deceased or injured, who were victims of police brutality during the said period,” the petition filed by lawyer Paul Mwangi said.

The police have refused to investigate the cases so far. The police have not acknowledged they were behind the deaths.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) revealed last month 57 Kenyans died as a result of police brutality during the anti-government rallies.

According to the authority, 30 of these deaths were recorded in Kisumu, 20 in Nairobi and one each from Kakamega and Nakuru counties.

The toll could be higher because police disguised some of those recorded as accidents or sudden deaths.

The authority said that between early July and the period within which the country experienced a ceasefire as protests ended, they had received 237 complaints involving 359 complainants.

They are under probe.

Chairperson Ann Makori said they have increased the number of files that are with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“We have 380 files lying at the DPP… in total we have forwarded more than 500 files.”

Commissioner Doreen Muthaura said if the authority can be offered or issued with prosecutorial powers, it will be able to fast track its investigations, not just to punish police officers but to bring justice.

The authority also downplayed the apparent undermining of its role by the IG where he referred to them as busy bodies saying they had their eye on the prize.

“The work that we do is very sensitive…we oversight a service that is allowed to use force, and therefore we think entrenching this entity in law will allow us to serve the people better and our recommendations will be taken seriously.”

Commissioner Waiganjo added: “Let the committee not be worried that the IG can make such a statement and get away with it. It’s important that you know that we have pending complaints against the IG himself.”

