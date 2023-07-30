Azimio to Carry on With Rallies, Issues Fresh Demands

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has listed a fresh list of demands for the government.

In a statement on Sunday, the opposition said the most important issue is the high cost of living.

“Our priority in the discussions is the high cost of living which has only gotten worse with lifting the conservatory order on the Finance Act 2023 last week. We want to see immediate actions by the regime that will lead to the lowering of the cost of living,” said PNU leader Peter Munya.

Munya noted that the opposition is still demanding an audit of the 2022 General Elections results and a probe into police brutality witnessed during the anti-government protests.

“We will respect the issues Kenya Kwanza brings to the table and they must also respect ours. We expect Kenya Kwanza to have no objection to our priorities,” he said.

He also stated that they will soon announce the names of the members who will take part in the talks.

Further, the opposition asserted that it will carry on with its rallies that were earlier this week called off.

“As we continue to pursue discussion, we shall continue will our engagements with the people. That right of association, expression and assembly is in the constitution and we are not to negotiate that with anyone,” he continued.

The opposition also revealed that indeed President William Ruto and Raila Odinga held the first in a series of talks mediated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“There was a meeting chaired by Hom Obasanjo. Baba (Odinga) accepted to be in that meeting because of his respect for Hon. Obasanjo. That meeting did not conclude on any issues. It was a meeting to agree on when and how to hold talks,” the former Agriculture CS said.

