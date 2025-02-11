Babu Owino And Ndindi Nyoro Ranked Most Popular MPs

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro have been ranked as the most popular Members of Parliament in Kenya, according to the latest Infotrak CountyTrak Performance Index 2024.

The survey, conducted between October and December 2024, placed both MPs at the top, with Babu Owino scoring 72% and Ndindi Nyoro following closely at 71%.

The study covered all 47 counties, sampling 39,795 respondents. Data collection was done through Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) and analyzed using SPSS.

Kabuchai MP Joseph Simiyu and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui tied for third place with a popularity rating of 62%. MPs Gathoni Wamuchomba, John Waluke, Peter Salasya, and Erustus Kivasu shared the fifth position, each scoring 61%.

The survey also ranked Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata as the most popular county chief, with an approval rating of 68%. He was followed by Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya at 64% and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga at 61%.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o came in fourth, while Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo and Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich tied for fifth, scoring 59% and 57%, respectively.

Murang’a and Homa Bay counties were recognized for excelling in various sectors of service delivery. The report highlighted that while some counties prioritized immediate impact, others focused on long-term planning, delaying visible benefits to residents.

Kenyans overwhelmingly supported the 2010 Constitution, hoping that devolution would bring resources and decision-making power closer to the people. However, the report notes that many counties still struggle to meet public expectations.

“While most county governments appreciate this reality and work to deliver quick results, others prioritize extensive planning in their early stages. Regardless of different leadership styles, the critical factor is ensuring that people feel the impact of devolution in their daily lives. County governments must understand public perceptions and align their strategies accordingly,” the report states.

The CountyTrak index assessed counties and their leadership based on multiple performance indicators, including service delivery in agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, water management, trade, and tourism. The findings provide insight into governance trends and public satisfaction across different regions.