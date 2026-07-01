Babu Owino ranked Kenya’s best-performing MP in latest Infotrak survey

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been ranked the best-performing legislator in the country in the latest Infotrak CountyTrak Elected Leaders Performance Survey.

According to the survey, Babu scored 80 per cent, placing him ahead of all the 290 Members of Parliament assessed.

Kabuchai MP Joseph Kalasinga ranked second with 78 per cent, while Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Taveta MP John Bwire tied for third place after each scoring 76 per cent.

Samburu West MP Josephine Lesuuda, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek, Keiyo South MP Gideon Kipkoech, Belgut MP Nelson Koech and Mukurweini MP Kaguchia Gichohi each scored 73 per cent.

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, Samburu East MP Jackson Lekumontare, Mbooni MP Erastus Nzioka, Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi and Awendo MP John Owino followed with 72 per cent each.

Among female legislators, Josephine Lesuuda emerged as the best-performing woman MP with a score of 73 per cent, followed by Marianne Kitany at 72 per cent.

Other top-performing female MPs were Kitui West MP Edith Nyenze, who scored 67 per cent, and Moiben MP Phylis Bartoo and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, who each scored 65 per cent.

The survey also identified Eldas MP Adan Keynan, Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo and Bondo MP Caroli Omondi as the most improved legislators, with scores of 63 per cent, 66 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively.

Infotrak said the survey was conducted between January and May 2026, covering all 47 counties, 290 constituencies and 1,450 wards.

A total of 87,286 respondents participated in the nationwide survey.