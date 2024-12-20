Bamburi Cement set to Join Amsons Group as Shareholders Greenlight Acquisition

Amsons Group, a leading pan-African manufacturing and energy conglomerate, has closed the takeover offer of Bamburi Cement Plc.

In a regulatory notice published by Amsons Group, through its Kenyan subsidiary and investment vehicle, Amsons Industries (K) Ltd, secured 96.54%acceptances from Bamburi shareholders.

Amsons Group Managing Director, Mr Edha Nahdi, expressed the company’s commitment to a swift and smooth closure of the US$180 million deal.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy to expand into specialized cement manufacturing and complements our broader growth objectives. With Bamburi Cement now part of the Amsons family, we anticipate creating significant mutual benefits through this integration,” Nahdi said.

He further highlighted the group’s plans to expand into additional sectors within Kenya, including energy, food manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. “This acquisition not only marks our formal entry into the Kenyan market but also reinforces our long-term vision to grow across multiple industries in East Africa,” he added.

The buyout represents a significant step in regional integration, as it is the first significant foreign direct investment by a Tanzanian firm into Kenya’s listed market. Experts believe the transaction could pave the way for more cross-border investments between Kenyan and Tanzanian companies.

Amsons Group, founded in 2006 in Tanzania, has grown into a diversified business with an annual turnover exceeding US$1 billion. The group’s operations span cement manufacturing, fuel distribution, food processing, and logistics. Its cement division boasts a production capacity of 6,000MT/day, which was strengthened by the recently acquired Mbeya Cement facility in Tanzania. The group also operates a 500MT/day wheat flour milling plant, a state-of-the-art premix concrete plant, inland container depots (ICDs), fuel and lubricants, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and a transportation fleet.

This landmark transaction with Bamburi Cement underscores Amsons Group’s ambition to position itself as a leading regional player in East Africa, paving the way for sustained growth and innovation.