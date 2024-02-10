Bandits Kill Blind Headmaster in Baringo Sparking Fear

A primary school teacher who survived an attack by cattle rustlers at the age of nine, leaving him totally blind, was shot dead by bandits in an attack in Baringo.

Thomas Kibet, a 55-year-old head teacher at Kagir Primary School in Baringo North, was on a motorcycle with his wife and a child on their way to Kipcherere Secondary School in the same sub-county for a function on Saturday morning when they were ambushed by armed bandits in Namba area, police said.

Baringo Police Commander Julius Kiragu said the teacher was shot in the head during the ambush and died on the spot.

Kibet’s wife and their child were still missing amid a search.

The motorcycle belonged to a police reservist (NPR), who was also the rider.

The slain teacher had survived an attack by bandits in 1978 when he was barely nine years old, but the bullet wounds he sustained at that time left him totally blind.

His family is said to have been headed to an Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Kipcherere Secondary School where the man’s other children learn when the bandits struck.

Meanwhile, a police officer was shot and killed in a raid on a camp in Chesuman, Elgeyo Marakwet.

The raid happened on Saturday February 10 morning at the the Chepkum chief’s camp, police said.

Sergeant Anthony Mwangi was shot in the head as he walked to an outside latrine at about 4 am, police said.

His two other colleagues who were at the camp escaped unhurt, police said.

Police said an unknown number of gunmen had raided the camp for a revenge mission.

Police said the gang was revenging the killing of a known and wanted suspected bandit identified as Oliver Kimutai alias Mutee.

More than 20 people have been killed in separate attacks in the region in the past months amid calls to address the menace of banditry.

This comes amid sustained operations by the multi-agency teams against the incidents.