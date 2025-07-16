Bárbara Mori Siblings: Meet Kenya Mori and brother Kintaró Mori

Bárbara Mori Ochoa, born on February 2, 1978, in Montevideo, Uruguay, is a Uruguayan-born Mexican actress, model, producer, and writer.

With a multicultural background that includes Uruguayan, Japanese, and Lebanese heritage, Mori’s striking presence and versatile talent have made her a household name.

She began her career as a fashion model at the age of 14, discovered by designer Marcos Toledo while working as a waitress in Mexico City.

Mori’s journey from a young model to an international star is a testament to her resilience, having overcome personal challenges such as her parents’ divorce at age three and a cancer diagnosis, which she survived and later used to advocate for awareness.

Siblings

Bárbara has two siblings, actress Kenya Mori and brother Kintaró Mori.

Born to parents Yuyi Mori and Rosario Ochoa, the siblings grew up in a family marked by cultural diversity and early challenges, as their parents divorced when Bárbara was three years old.

Kenya Mori, like her sister, pursued a career in acting, though her path has been less prominent than Bárbara’s.

She has appeared in various Mexican television productions, carving out her own space in the industry, though specific details about her roles and projects are less documented compared to Bárbara’s extensive filmography.

Kintaró Mori, on the other hand, has maintained a lower public profile, and little is known about his professional endeavors.

Career

Mori’s career began in 1992 as a fashion model, but her true breakthrough came with her acting debut in the 1996 Mexican telenovela Al norte del corazón.

The following year, she gained recognition with a role in the hit TV series Mirada de mujer, earning her a TVyNovelas Award for Best New Actress.

In 1998, she landed her first leading role as Azul in Azul Tequila, opposite Mauricio Ochmann, further establishing her as a rising star.

Her career-defining moment came in 2004 with the telenovela Rubí, where she played the ambitious and seductive Rubí Pérez.

The show became one of the most successful telenovelas of all time, earning her international acclaim and another TVyNovelas Award for Best Lead Actress.

Mori’s success on television opened doors to cinema, where she starred in films like La mujer de mi hermano (2005) alongside Christian Meier, Violanchelo (2008), and Insignificant Things (2008), produced by Guillermo del Toro.

Her international appeal grew with her role in the Bollywood film Kites (2010), opposite Hrithik Roshan, filmed in locations like New Mexico and Las Vegas.

Mori also ventured into production, notably with the psychological thriller Amor, Dolor y Viceversa (2009) and the action-drama Viento En Contra (2011).

More recently, she appeared in the Netflix series Control Z (2020-2022) and Apple TV+’s Women in Blue (2024).

Beyond acting, Mori has explored directing, making her debut with the film Tal Como Eres (2019), and has endorsed brands like L’Oréal and Pantene, showcasing her influence in both entertainment and fashion.

Her entrepreneurial ventures include a jewelry line, a clothing store, and even a chain of restaurants called Fat Mori Burger in Mexico City.

Accolades

In 1998, Mori won the TVyNovelas Award for Best Female Revelation for her role in Mirada de mujer, marking her early success in the industry.

Her iconic performance in Rubí earned her another TVyNovelas Award in 2005 for Best Lead Actress, cementing her status as a telenovela star.

That same year, she received the Premios Juventud award for “She Steals the Show” for her role in La mujer de mi hermano.

In 2010, her performance in Kites earned her a Premios People en Español award for Best Actress, reflecting her ability to captivate audiences beyond Mexico.

Mori also received the Canacine Mexican Actress of the Year award in 2005 and 2011, recognizing her contributions to Mexican cinema.

Additionally, she won the MTV Movie Award Latin America for Favorite Actress and the India Catalina Award for Best Actress, highlighting her international appeal.

Her work in independent films has garnered recognition at film festivals, and her advocacy for cancer awareness, inspired by her own survival of early-stage breast cancer, has earned her honors for her contributions to both the entertainment industry and social causes.