Barbi Benton Net Worth

Barbi Benton, a multifaceted American model, actress, singer, and television personality, has an impressive net worth of $20 million. Known for her regular appearances in the comedy series Hee Haw and as a prominent figure in Playboy magazine throughout the late 1960s and 1970s, Benton carved out a lasting legacy in both entertainment and media.

Despite her association with Playboy, Benton was never a “Playmate of the Month,” though she posed for several iconic photo spreads in 1970, 1973, and 1975. Beyond her modeling career, her relationship with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner from 1969 to 1976 gained significant public attention. The couple’s relationship marked a turning point in Benton’s career and earned her substantial media recognition, along with a large financial settlement following their split.

Early Life

Born Barbara Klein on January 28, 1950, in New York City, Barbi Benton was raised in a Jewish family with a mother who worked as an investment counselor and a father who was a gynecologist. Her family moved to Sacramento, California, when Benton was two years old, where she pursued various hobbies like piano and scuba diving.

Benton attended Rio Americano High School and later enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), initially planning to become a veterinarian. However, her career path changed when she realized she was squeamish about the sight of blood, leading her to explore modeling and entertainment.

While at UCLA, Benton joined a commercial agency, landing small roles in national commercials. Her big break came in 1968 when she was cast as an extra on Playboy After Dark, a TV show hosted by Hugh Hefner. Benton’s natural beauty and personality quickly caught Hefner’s attention, leading to a romantic relationship and a significant rise in her public profile.

Playboy and Hee Haw

Benton’s romance with Hefner positioned her at the heart of the Playboy empire. She became a co-host on Playboy After Dark and graced the cover of Playboy magazine four times: in July 1969, March 1970, May 1972, and December 1985. While she appeared in several photo layouts, Benton chose not to be a Playmate of the Month, opting for a different approach to her career within the Playboy ecosystem.

In addition to her Playboy fame, Benton secured a regular role on the comedy sketch show Hee Haw, which allowed her to expand her talents as an actress. She remained on the show for four seasons before leaving to pursue more serious acting roles in Hollywood.

Music Career and Acting Ventures

Benton also enjoyed a successful career as a country and pop singer, starting in the mid-1970s. Her first hit single, “Brass Buckles,” reached No. 5 on the Billboard country singles chart in 1975. Over the course of her music career, she recorded eight albums, writing, composing, and producing much of her own material. Her 1976 single, “Ain’t That Just the Way,” topped charts in Sweden for five weeks and later gained renewed attention when it was covered by Lutricia McNeal in 1996.

In addition to her music career, Benton appeared in various television series and films, including The Naughty Cheerleader, Hospital Massacre, and The Great American Beauty Contest. She also made guest appearances on popular shows such as Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, and Murder, She Wrote. Her versatility in acting and music helped solidify her standing as a respected entertainer.

Personal Life

Benton’s relationship with Hugh Hefner was highly publicized during their time together. The couple lived at the Playboy Mansion, and Benton played an instrumental role in convincing Hefner to purchase the iconic residence in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, in 1974. Despite Hefner proposing multiple times, Benton declined, citing differences in lifestyle. They eventually parted ways in 1976, but their relationship remained amicable, with Hefner expressing regret about never marrying her.

In 1979, Benton married real estate developer George Gradow. The couple has two children, Alexander (born in 1986) and Ariana (born in 1988). They split their time between homes in Aspen, Colorado, and Los Angeles, California. In 2012, Benton showcased her Colorado home on HGTV’s Million Dollar Room.

