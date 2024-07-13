Barbora Krejčíková Wins First Wimbledon Title, Defeating Jasmine Paolini In Tense Final

Barbora Krejčíková clinched her second Grand Slam title and her first Wimbledon championship on Saturday, defeating Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in an exhilarating women’s final.

The Czech player, who has faced a challenging season marred by injuries and a drop in world rankings, celebrated her victory by raising her arms to the sky and basking in the applause from the Centre Court crowd.

Krejčíková, who initially took the lead by winning the first set, relied on her extensive experience as a seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion and 2021 French Open winner to overcome Paolini’s determined comeback.

Paolini, appearing in her second consecutive Grand Slam final, pushed the match to a deciding set and saved two championship points before Krejčíková secured her triumph on the third attempt.

More to follow