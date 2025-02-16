Baringo Senator William Cheptumo dies after falling ill

Baringo Senator William Cheptumo is dead.

Cheptumo died at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been battling undisclosed illness.

His family said he had been sick for some time until his death on February 16.

He had been discharged from hospital last week but his condition deteriorated prompting his hospitalization again, a family member said.

His body was moved to Lee Funeral Home.

Cheptumo, 57 was a lawyer by profession and had served as a Member of Parliament for Baringo North in the area between 2008 and 2013.

He belongs to UDA and managed to win against former area senator Gideon Moi.

He was the Chairperson of the Senate National Security, Defense and Foreign Relations Committee.

More to follow…