Becki Newton Siblings: All About Matt Newton

Becki Newton, born Rebecca Sara Newton on July 4, 1978, in New Haven, Connecticut, is an American actress celebrated for her performances in television and theater.

Raised in Guilford, Connecticut, she developed a passion for acting at a young age, performing in local theater productions and summer stock theater starting at age 13.

Newton pursued higher education at the University of Pennsylvania, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in European History while spending several semesters abroad in Europe and South America, which enriched her cultural perspective and later informed her acting career.

After graduating in 2000, she moved to New York City to chase her dream of performing on Broadway, eventually carving out a successful career in television and film.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Becki has one sibling, an older brother named Matt Newton, who is also an actor.

Like his sister, Matt has pursued a career in the entertainment industry, showcasing his talents in both comedic and dramatic roles.

He is best known for his recurring role as Troy, the boyfriend of Marc St. James, in the fourth and final season of the ABC comedy-drama series Ugly Betty, where Becki starred as Amanda Tanen.

Matt’s acting credits extend beyond Ugly Betty, with appearances in various television shows and films, though he has maintained a lower profile compared to his sister.

Career

Newton’s career began with her early forays into theater, but her move to New York City after college marked the start of her professional journey in television.

Initially, she supported herself by working as a waitress at Times Square Brewery while auditioning for roles.

Also Read: Jeff Blashill Siblings: Meet Lisa Peacock, Deborah and Tim Blashill

Her persistence paid off with appearances in national commercials for brands like Olive Garden and guest spots on shows such as Cold Case (2003), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999), and American Dreams (2002-2004).

Her breakthrough came in 2006 when she landed the role of Amanda Tanen in Ugly Betty, a comedy-drama series that ran until 2010.

Her portrayal of the sharp-tongued, stylish receptionist earned critical acclaim and a loyal fan base, cementing her status as a rising star.

During this time, she co-hosted the official Ugly Betty podcast with co-star Michael Urie and starred in the web series Mode After Hours.

Following Ugly Betty, Newton took on the role of Quinn Garvey, a love interest for Barney Stinson, in How I Met Your Mother (2011-2012), a role she pitched herself for, showcasing her initiative and comedic prowess.

She also starred in the short-lived series Love Bites (2011) and The Goodwin Games (2013), and appeared in HBO’s Divorce (2018) as Jackie Giannopolis.

More recently, since 2022, Newton has portrayed Lorna Taylor, Mickey Haller’s second ex-wife and office manager, in the Netflix legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer, further demonstrating her ability to transition between comedy and drama.

Her film credits include August Rush (2007) and Otherhood (2019), and she has also performed on stage in productions like the 2009 New York City Center Encores! presentation of Girl Crazy, opposite her husband, Chris Diamantopoulos.

Accolades

Newton’s standout performance as Amanda Tanen in Ugly Betty earned her a Glamour Award for Comedy Actress in 2009, celebrating her exceptional comedic timing.

Additionally, she received nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2007 and 2008, shared with her Ugly Betty castmates, highlighting the show’s critical success.

In 2008 and 2009, Newton was nominated for Ewwy Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Ugly Betty.

Her work in How I Met Your Mother also garnered a nomination for an OFTA Award for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2013.