Bees ‘Arrest’ Suspected Female Thieves in Kitengela Over Sh100,000

There was drama in Kitengela town when two women walked past a street with bees around their face and hands

The two women were both carrying a total of Sh80,000 out of Sh100,000 they allegedly stole from a woman in a Kitengela-bound bus on September 27, 2023.

The swarm of bees on their face and hands respectively did not sting the woman as expected.

They walked past a busy street with a mob following them, shocked at how possible that was.

The women said they were looking for the house of the owner of the money. They were identified as Stella Chemutai, 30 and Mary Wairimu 29 who were covered with a swarm of bees in the hand and face respectively.

Bees "Arrest" Two Suspected Thieves in Kitengela pic.twitter.com/lxCloeyhBN — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) October 5, 2023

Kajiado East sub county police commander Patrick Manyasi said the women later went to Kitengela police station and handed the balance of the stolen money.

Manyasi said the bees left the two women after handing over the money to Kitengela Police Station OCS, David Shani.

They were detained because the said owner of the money had reported to the station and confirmed the theft of her money.

The woman who lost the money on the bus said she had reported the theft at the same police station, but later decided to visit a witch doctor to help her recover the money.

The two women told the police that they had shared and spent Sh20,000 before the calamity happened on Wednesday morning when they were attacked by the bees.

They were later locked up at the Kitengela police cells as the police said they wanted to understand the matter well.

Police said one Aisha Salome had reported that an unknown person stole her Sh100,000 from a handbag while she was coming from Nairobi to Kitengela on board Rembo Shuttle.

The matter is under probe.

