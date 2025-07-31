Being outside govt costing us development, Kisii’s Nyaribari Masaba hopeful Ben Momanyi says

Kisii County’s Nyaribari Masaba politician Ben Momanyi Thursday cautioned the community against electing leaders not aligned with the government of the day ,warning doing so derails development.

Voting for opposition candidates, he said, has historically left people marginalized, with key projects and resources diverted elsewhere.

“We must be wise this time. Let us not repeat past mistakes by electing leaders who oppose the government and end up isolating us from national development,” Momanyi.

He is positioning himself to vie against MP Dr Daniel Manduku.

Already Nyaribari Masaba, he observed was one such region suffering due to wrong political choices voters made during the last general election.

The area MP Dr Manduku was elected on the ODM ticket.

Many of the projects initially started in the region among them tarmacked roads had since stalled.

Momanyi described the move to vote for the MP as imprudent .

“When other regions are counting kilometres of tarmacked roads we are counting miles of red earth as development,” he told supporters early Thursday at Masimba, the constituency capital.

He emphasized that working with the government of the day is essential for accessing funding, roads, hospitals, and youth empowerment programs.

Momanyi urged voters to scrutinize every candidate’s political stance and back only those ready to collaborate with the ruling administration for the sake of the region’s progress.

“Look other regions that aligned themselves with the government are reaping good roads, schools, water projects are being rolled and we are just stuck,” he added.

For a better future, he said, it is good for the residents to reconsider their voting patterns in the upcoming elections, warning that staying in opposition could further stall development.

Momanyi said he holds the key to unlocking development in the constituency, citing years of stalled progress and unmet promises.

The hopeful said the residents continue to suffer under poor leadership and lack of accountability. “What this region needs is a focused, transparent, and visionary leader. I am that solution,” he said.

He criticized current and past leaders for what he termed neglect, adding that basic infrastructure and education remain wanting.

“I have a clear plan, backed by a team of experts, to transform this area and restore the dignity of our people. It is time we moved from rhetoric to action,” he told the crowd.