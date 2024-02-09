Bella Thorne Net Worth And Salary

Bella Thorne, the multi-talented American actress, dancer, singer, and model, boasts a remarkable net worth of $12 million. Her journey to stardom began with her breakout role as CeCe Jones on Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up,” catapulting her into a diverse entertainment career encompassing film, television, music, and more.

Bella Thorne Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth October 8, 1997 Place of Birth Pembroke Pines, Florida Nationality American Profession Model, Actor, Singer, Dancer

Early Life

Born Annabella Avery Thorne on October 8, 1997, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, Bella’s journey to success was marked by resilience and determination. Despite facing early challenges, including the tragic loss of her father.

Bella Thorne OnlyFans

In a groundbreaking move, Bella Thorne ventured into the world of OnlyFans in August 2020, shattering records with her debut. Her first 24 hours on the platform yielded an astounding $1 million, followed by a staggering $2 million in the first week alone. Bella’s pioneering success on OnlyFans solidified her status as one of the platform’s highest-earning celebrities, with reported earnings surpassing $10 million.

struggles with dyslexia, Bella’s unwavering commitment to her craft propelled her towards success.

Bella Thorne Model

Bella Thorne’s illustrious career spans various mediums, from captivating audiences on the silver screen to dominating the music scene. Her early foray into modeling paved the way for commercial endorsements and magazine covers, setting the stage for her transition into acting.

Bella Thorne Movies

Bella’s acting prowess has graced both television and film, with notable appearances in popular series like “Big Love,” “CSI,” and “Famous in Love.”

Also Read: Broda Shaggi Net Worth 2024: Biography, Career, Relationship

Her breakout role on Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up” showcased her versatility and propelled her into the spotlight, earning her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Bella Thorne Music Career

In addition to her acting accolades, Bella has made strides in the music industry, releasing singles and an EP that garnered commercial success. Her artistic pursuits extend beyond traditional mediums, as evidenced by her directorial debut on PornHub and her upcoming projects as an executive producer and star.

Personal Life

Beyond her professional endeavors, Bella Thorne is a passionate advocate for various charitable causes, including the Humane Society and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Her commitment to social impact reflects her dedication to making a positive difference in the world.

Bella Thorne Sex

In her personal life, Bella Thorne has been open about her romantic relationships and sexual identity, identifying as pansexual. Her candid approach to discussing her experiences contributes to greater visibility and representation within the LGBTQ+ community.

Bella Thorne Net Worth

Bella Thorne net worth is $12 million.