Bennedict Mathurin Siblings: All About Jennifer Mathurin and Dominique Jeune Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin is a Canadian professional basketball player born on June 19, 2002, in Montreal, Quebec.

He is of Haitian descent and plays for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA.

Mathurin was drafted sixth overall by the Pacers in the 2022 NBA draft and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2023.

He played college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats, where he was a consensus second-team All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Mathurin is known for his scoring ability and has shown significant improvement in his young career.

Siblings

Bennedict has two siblings, Jennifer Mathurin and Dominique Jeune Mathurin.

Jennifer is his sister, who played an important role in his life and was involved in female basketball.

Dominique is his half-brother, with whom he was close before Dominique’s passing.

College career

Mathurin played for the Arizona Wildcats from 2020 to 2022.

During his freshman season, Mathurin quickly made an impact, averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

His performance earned him a spot on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, setting the stage for future success.

In his sophomore year, Mathurin significantly improved his game, becoming one of the top players in the Pac-12 Conference.

He averaged 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats to a successful season.

His achievements included being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, recognizing his dominance in the conference.

Additionally, he was recognized as a consensus second-team All-American, highlighting his impact on the national stage.

Mathurin also led the Wildcats to the Pac-12 Tournament championship, earning the Most Outstanding Player award.

Also Read: Fred VanVleet Siblings: Get to Know Darnell VanVleet, J.D. Danforth and Tre

Mathurin’s transition to the NBA was highly anticipated after his impressive college career.

He was selected sixth overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2022 NBA draft and signed his rookie contract on July 3, 2022.

Mathurin participated in the NBA Summer League, where he impressed scouts and fans alike with his scoring ability.

He was named to the All-NBA Summer League Second Team, demonstrating his readiness for the professional level.

In his first NBA season, Mathurin quickly established himself as a key contributor for the Pacers.

He averaged 16.7 points per game, showcasing his scoring prowess and ability to adapt to the NBA level.

His performance earned him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2023, a testament to his rapid development as a professional player.

With his strong rookie season, Mathurin is expected to continue growing as a player and become a cornerstone for the Indiana Pacers.

Accolades

In college, Mathurin was named Pac-12 Player of the Year during his sophomore season at Arizona, becoming the ninth Wildcat to receive this honor.

Additionally, he was recognized as a consensus second-team All-American, highlighting his national impact.

Mathurin also led the Wildcats to the Pac-12 Tournament championship, earning the Most Outstanding Player award.

He was a finalist for several prestigious awards, including the Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy, and was one of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

In his professional career, Mathurin has continued to accumulate accolades.

He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2023, recognizing his strong rookie season with the Indiana Pacers.

This achievement underscored his ability to adapt quickly to the NBA level and his potential as a key player in the league.

Furthermore, in 2024, he earned the Rising Stars MVP award during the NBA All-Star weekend, further showcasing his talent and solidifying his position as one of the most promising young players in the league.