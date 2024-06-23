Benzino, an American rapper, hip hop media executive, TV personality, and record producer, has a net worth of $400,000. He has accumulated his wealth through his music career, media ventures, and TV appearances. Benzino gained fame as a cast member on the VH1 reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” from 2012 to 2014 and has released solo albums like “The Benzino Project” (2001), “Redemption” (2003), “Arch Nemesis” (2005), and “The Antidote” (2007).

Benzino Net Worth $400,000 Date of Birth July 18, 1965 Place of Birth Boston, Massachusetts Nationality American Profession Rapper, Hip Hop Media Executive, TV Personality, and Record Producer

Early Life

Benzino was born Raymond Leon Scott on July 18, 1965, in Boston, Massachusetts. He is the son of Mary Scott and Edward DeJesus. Mary worked for the United States Postal Service until her retirement in 1999. Benzino has two sisters, Maureen, a doctor, and Anita, a veterinarian.

Benzino Career

Initially known as Raydog, Benzino began his professional music career as a member of the rap group Almighty RSO. The group released the album “Doomsday: Forever RSO” in 1996. That same year, Benzino also released “In Tha Company of Killaz” with Wiseguys. He later co-founded the rap group Made Men and released “Classic Limited Edition” in 1999 before launching his solo career with “The Benzino Project” in 2001.

As a solo artist, Benzino has released four studio albums and several mixtapes, including “Die Another Day: Flawless Victory” (2003) and “Welcome to Texaco City” (with OJ da Juiceman, 2015). His work extends to collaborations with various artists and appearing on numerous television shows, including “Soul Train,” “RapFix Live,” “The Next 15,” and “Tamar & Vince.”

Also Read: Ben Savage Net Worth

In addition to his music career, Benzino co-owned “The Source” and “Hip Hop Weekly” magazines with David Mays. He has also appeared in films such as “Bloodline” (2005), “Baghdad” (2011), “Turnt” (2020), and “Indictment: Who Is Jonathan Carter?” (2020), and he executive produced the documentary “Benzino: Arch Nemesis” (2004).

Notable Feuds

Benzino gained significant publicity in 2002 due to a feud with fellow rapper Eminem. The conflict began when “The Source” rated Eminem’s album “The Eminem Show” four out of five mics, leading Eminem to believe that the magazine, co-owned by Benzino, would never give him a perfect rating due to his race. The feud resulted in both artists releasing diss tracks aimed at each other, but it ended in 2005. In 2012, Benzino admitted he was wrong about the feud, acknowledging Eminem’s talent.

Personal Life

Benzino has a son, Zino (born November 2015), with his ex-girlfriend Althea Heart, and they appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp” from 2015 to 2016. Benzino also has an adult daughter, Coi Leray, and a son, Chavo, both of whom are involved in the music industry.

His personal life has been marked by legal issues and conflicts. In March 2014, Benzino was shot by his nephew, Gai Scott, during his mother’s funeral, leading to a publicized family dispute. In January 2017, he was charged with felony possession of THC oil gummies and MDMA pills, resulting in a two-year probation sentence. In April 2019, Benzino was arrested for driving an uninsured vehicle and later missed a related court appearance, leading to another arrest.

Benzino Net Worth

Benzino net worth is $400 million.