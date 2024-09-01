Bernie Sanders Net Worth

Bernie Sanders, an American politician and U.S. Senator from Vermont, has an estimated net worth of around $3 million. This wealth has been accumulated through a combination of his political career, book advances, and royalties. Sanders has served as a Senator since 2007 and has made multiple bids for the U.S. presidency. His financial disclosures, particularly the one from 2018, highlighted that his net worth was around $1.7 million at that time, largely thanks to the income from his books. Between 2009 and 2018, Sanders earned approximately $4.7 million, much of which came from writing. He and his wife, Jane, own about $1.8 million worth of real estate, spread across three properties, all of which have mortgages.

Political Career

Bernie Sanders began his political journey in Vermont, where he was elected as the mayor of Burlington in 1981. Serving in this role for eight years, Sanders established himself as a progressive leader who advocated for affordable housing, environmental protection, and civil rights. His stance on these issues helped cement his reputation as a champion of the working class and an advocate for progressive values.

In 1990, Sanders took his political career to the national level by being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives as an independent. Over the next 16 years, he maintained a strong stance against corporate influence in politics and worked to protect the interests of ordinary Americans. Sanders’ commitment to these causes only strengthened after he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006, where he has continued to push for policies such as universal healthcare, free college education, and a $15 minimum wage. He also became known for his vocal opposition to the Trump administration.

Sanders has run for president twice, in 2016 and 2020, significantly influencing the Democratic Party and inspiring a new generation of progressive activists, even though he did not secure the nomination in either race.

Income and Financial Growth

According to a 2015 financial disclosure, Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane, had around $750,000 in assets. At that time, their annual income ranged from $250,000 to $300,000. Sanders’ income notably increased after the publication of his book, Our Revolution, in 2016. That year, he earned just over $1 million, with a substantial portion of that income coming from book advances and royalties. In 2017, his income remained high at $1.1 million, with around $800,000 coming from his book deals. By 2018, Sanders’ income had decreased to $561,000 as his book earnings fell to $393,000.

Over the years, Sanders’ salary also varied depending on his political role. As mayor of Burlington, Vermont, from 1981 to 1989, he earned $33,700 annually. His income increased to between $90,000 and $140,000 during his tenure as a U.S. Congressman from 1990 to 2005. Since becoming a U.S. Senator in 2007, Sanders has earned an annual salary of $174,000. In June 2017, he estimated his net worth to be approximately $2 million after accounting for his mortgages and retirement savings.

Real Estate Investments

Bernie and Jane Sanders own three properties. In 2009, they purchased their primary residence, a 4-bedroom house in Chittenden County, Vermont, for $405,000. This property is currently valued at about $440,000.

