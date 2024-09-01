Bert Kreischer’s Net Worth

Bert Kreischer, a versatile entertainer known for his work as a stand-up comedian, actor, reality television host, writer, producer, and podcaster, has an estimated net worth of $14 million. Kreischer’s wealth primarily stems from his successful career in comedy and entertainment, including his popular comedy specials, podcasts, and television appearances. On an August 2023 episode of his podcast “2 Bears, 1 Cave,” Kreischer himself suggested that estimates of his net worth at the time were undervalued, indicating his earnings might be higher than reported.

Early Life

Bert Kreischer was born Albert Kreischer Jr. on November 3, 1972, in Tampa, Florida. Raised in a family with his father working as a real estate attorney and his mother in early childhood development, Kreischer attended Jesuit High School. He later went on to Florida State University (FSU), where he majored in English and joined the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. During his time at FSU, which was ranked the top party school by “The Princeton Review” in 1997, Kreischer earned a reputation as a legendary party-goer. This reputation caught the attention of “Rolling Stone” magazine, which published an article on him titled “Bert Kreischer: The Undergraduate.” The article’s popularity led to a film adaptation, although Kreischer himself had no direct involvement with the 2002 movie “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder,” which was loosely based on his college exploits.

Bert Kreischer Career

Nicknamed “The Machine,” Bert Kreischer is famous for his unique style of performing stand-up comedy shirtless. He has released several comedy specials over the years, including “Comfortably Dumb” (2009), “The Machine” (2016), “Secret Time” (2018), “Hey Big Boy” (2020), and “Razzle Dazzle” (2023). Kreischer’s famous “The Machine” story, which details a wild encounter with the Russian mafia during a college trip, was even adapted into a film in 2023 titled “The Machine.”

In addition to his stand-up career, Kreischer is a prolific podcaster. He began hosting the “Bertcast” in 2012 and co-hosts “Bill and Bert” with Bill Burr and “2 Bears 1 Cave” with Tom Segura. His engaging and humorous style has made these podcasts popular among fans.

Kreischer has also been a television personality, hosting shows like “Hurt Bert” (2004), “Bert the Conqueror” (2010–2011; 2016), and the cooking show “Something’s Burning” (2018). In 2020, he starred in the Netflix reality series “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer,” where he explored self-care and invited friends to join him in humorous escapades. As a creative force behind many of these projects, Kreischer often serves as an executive producer.

In 2014, Kreischer published his memoir, “Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child,” further cementing his place in the comedy world. His contributions to comedy were recognized in July 2021 when he received “Variety’s” Creative Impact in Comedy Award.

Bert Kreischer Movies and TV Shows

Kreischer expanded his career into television by hosting “Trip Flip” on the Travel Channel from 2012 to 2015 and later moving into scripted and reality television. His breakout stand-up routine, “The Machine,” was developed into a feature film in 2023, starring Kreischer alongside Mark Hamill. This film, blending genres of comedy and action, was inspired by Kreischer’s real-life adventures and has further elevated his profile in the entertainment industry.

Kreischer’s voice acting work includes an appearance on the Nickelodeon animated series “The Loud House” in 2017. His Netflix specials, including “Secret Time” and “Hey Big Boy,” released in 2018 and 2020, respectively, solidified his reputation as a top-tier comedian.

Personal Life

Bert Kreischer married LeeAnn Kemp in December 2003, and the couple has two daughters, Georgia and Ila. The family resides in Los Angeles, where LeeAnn hosts her own podcast, “Wife of the Party,” from Bert’s renovated garage, also known as his man cave. Kreischer has described himself as a “selfish, mediocre, loving” father, admitting he doesn’t see himself as the ideal dad but embraces his role with humor and affection.

Real Estate

In terms of real estate, Kreischer and his wife purchased a home in the Valley Village suburb of Los Angeles for $529,000 in 2010. They have since renovated the property extensively, adding a podcast studio that has become a central part of Bert’s creative work. The couple also owns additional properties in Los Angeles and a home in Tampa, Florida, reflecting their strong financial position and investments in real estate.

