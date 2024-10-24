Beyoncé Expected To Perform At Harris Rally In Houston

Pop superstar Beyoncé will appear with Vice President Kamala Harris at her event in Houston on Friday evening, according to three sources familiar with the plans.

Beyoncé is also expected to perform, according to one of the sources, who has direct knowledge of the preparations. The Washington Post first reported the news of Beyonce’s appearance.

The pop star is from Houston and her appearance comes as the vice president has welcomed other musicians, like Bruce Springsteen and Eminem, to the campaign trail. The vice president has racked up a slew of prominent celebrity endorsements since jumping into the race in July, including Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish.

Beyonce is not often involved in politics but famously sang the national anthem at former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2008 and performed at a rally in Ohio in the final days of then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016.

Though Texas is not expected to be competitive in the presidential race, Harris’ rally there comes amid a tightening Senate race between Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, who is expected to attend Friday’s rally

Beyonce’s 2016 hit “Freedom” has become Harris’ anthem on the campaign trail and plays often at the start of her rallies. Clinton also used the song on the trail during her campaign.

Former President Donald Trump is also campaigning across the country in the closing days of the presidential campaign. He has also touted several celebrity endorsements,including from wrestler Hulk Hogan and country music singers Jason Aldean and Kid Rock.

By NBC