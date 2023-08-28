Mourners Gather After Racist Shooting In Florida As Biden Condemns White Supremacy

In the wake of a tragic incident in Florida, hundreds of people have gathered at prayer vigils and churches to mourn the loss of three Black individuals who were killed by a white man.

President Joe Biden has unequivocally stated that white supremacy has “no place” in the United States.

The gathering took place near the Dollar General store in Jacksonville, where a gunman identified as 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter opened fire with legally acquired firearms, resulting in the loss of three lives.

The victims have been identified as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, AJ Laguerre, 19, and Jerrald Gallion, 29. The incident has ignited emotional responses from across the community and political spectrum.

Around 200 individuals attended a vigil on Sunday evening near the site of the shooting, during which Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the crowd.

DeSantis, who has championed relaxed gun control laws and criticized the concept of “wokeness,” faced vocal criticism from attendees.

Despite his previous stance, he promised financial support for security at Edward Waters University, which is located near the scene of the tragedy, and for the families affected.

DeSantis condemned the actions of the shooter, stating, “What he did is totally unacceptable in the state of Florida. We are not going to let people be targeted based on their race.”

The incident has sparked nationwide discussions about racism and hate crimes. President Biden, referencing the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, emphasized the need to firmly reject white supremacy.

He stated, “We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin.”

The US Department of Justice is treating the shooting as a hate crime and an “act of racially motivated violent extremism.” Biden also engaged with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and Sheriff TK Waters to offer support for the affected community.

The tragic event once again brings attention to the ongoing debate on gun control and the rise of hate crimes in the United States.

The shooting, perpetrated by an individual with no prior criminal record, underscores the complex challenge of addressing such incidents.

