Bill Hader Siblings: Getting to Know Katie and Kara Hader

Bill Hader is an Emmy-winning actor, writer, producer, and comedian known for his work on Saturday Night Live (2005-2013) and his starring role in the HBO series Barry.

He graduated from the New York Film Academy’s filmmaking program at Princeton University in 1996.

Hader has won numerous awards, including two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Barry.

He has also been nominated for several Golden Globe Awards for his work on Barry.

Siblings

Bill has two younger sisters, Katie Hader and Kara Hader.

Katie is also an actress, known for her roles in the TV series Devs and Only Murders in the Building.

Kara, on the other hand, is not involved in the entertainment industry.

The Hader siblings grew up together in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and have been supportive of each other’s careers.

Career

Hader began his career in comedy, performing in high school and later attending the New York Film Academy’s filmmaking program at Princeton University.

He joined Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2005 and became known for his impressions and work on the Weekend Update segments, particularly his character Stefon Meyers.

Hader has appeared in numerous films, including Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Adventureland, The BFG, The Skeleton Twins, Trainwreck, It Chapter Two and Toy Story 4.

He co-created and starred in the HBO dark comedy series Barry, for which he won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Hader also starred in the IFC mockumentary series Documentary Now and had roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Addams Family.

He has extensive voice work, including roles in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Turbo, Inside Out, Power Rangers, and Toy Story 4.

Harder was married to Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018 and has three children with her.

Also Read: Joss Whedon Siblings: Exploring His Relationship with His Siblings

Awards and accolades

Hader has won three Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Barry in 2018 and 2019 and Outstanding Animated Program for South Park in 2009.

He has also been nominated for 25 Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on Saturday Night Live, South Park, Barry, and Documentary Now.

Hader has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards for his work on Barry in 2019, 2020, 2023 and 2024.

He has also been nominated for six Screen Actors Guild Awards for his work on Barry in 2019, 2020, 2023, and 2024.

Additionally, Hader has won three Writers Guild of America Awards for Barry in 2019 and 2020, and has been nominated for six awards.

He has also received recognition from the Directors Guild of America, winning three awards for Barry in 2019, 2020, and 2023.

Hader has been nominated for two Producers Guild of America Awards for Barry in 2019 and 2020.

Furthermore, he has won several critics awards, including the Gotham Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards and IndieWire Honors.

Personal life

Hader was married to Maggie Carey, a writer and director, from 2006 to 2018.

The couple met while Hader was working on Saturday Night Live and Carey was a writer for the show.

They got married in 2006 and had three daughters together, Hannah Kathryn Hader, Harper Hader and Hayley Clementine Hader.

Hader and Carey announced their separation in 2017 and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

The couple has maintained a positive relationship for the sake of their children, with Hader stating that they are “still friends” and that their daughters are “the most important thing” in their lives.

Hader has been open about the challenges of balancing his career and family life, particularly during his time on Saturday Night Live.

He has spoken about the importance of having a strong support system, including his family, to help him navigate the demands of his job.

Despite the challenges, Hader has spoken fondly of his daughters and the joy they bring to his life.

He has also been involved in various charitable efforts, including supporting organizations that help children and families in need.