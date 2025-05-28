Billy Idol, the punk-rock icon known for his snarling lips, leather-clad look, and rebellious anthems, has built a career—and a fortune—that few in the music industry can rival. As of 2025, Billy Idol’s net worth is estimated at $60 million, a reflection of his decades-long dominance in rock music, chart-topping hits, electrifying live performances, and ventures into film and literature.

Billy Idol Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth November 30, 1955 Place of Birth Stanmore, London Nationality Brits Profession Singer, Musician, Actor, Songwriter

Rise to Fame

Born William Michael Albert Broad on November 30, 1955, in Stanmore, London, Idol burst onto the music scene in the late 1970s as the frontman of the punk band Generation X. However, it was his solo career that truly catapulted him to global stardom. Songs like “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” “Dancing with Myself,” and “Eyes Without a Face” became defining anthems of the 1980s, with their edgy sound and iconic music videos cementing Idol’s place in the MTV-driven Second British Invasion.

Idol’s 1983 album Rebel Yell achieved double Platinum status in the U.S. and five times Platinum in Canada, thanks to its aggressive riffs and raw emotional delivery. Over the years, he has released eight studio albums, including the festive Happy Holidays (2006) and the more reflective Kings & Queens of the Underground (2014).

Acting Career

Beyond music, Billy Idol has made memorable appearances in pop culture, including cameos in films like “The Wedding Singer” (1998) and “The Doors” (2001). His edgy persona also made him a fan-favorite in video games, with songs featured on Guitar Hero and Rock Band.

Memoir

In 2014, Idol published his memoir Dancing with Myself, which became a New York Times bestseller. The book offered an unfiltered look into his wild years, artistic journey, and personal transformation.

In 2020, he joined an environmental campaign in New York titled Billy Never Idles, urging drivers to turn off their engines to reduce air pollution—a witty play on his stage name that won praise for its creativity and message.

Personal Life

Billy Idol’s personal life has been as headline-worthy as his music. He had a long-term relationship with singer and dancer Perri Lister, with whom he shares a son, Willem Wolf Broad, born in 1988. He also has a daughter, Bonnie Blue Broad, born in 1989. In 2020, Idol became a grandfather with the birth of Bonnie’s daughter, Poppy Rebel.

Despite a near-fatal motorcycle crash in 1990 and a drug overdose in 1994, Idol emerged resilient. These life-altering events led him to sobriety. “Eventually there was a bit of a wake-up call,” he said in a past interview. “I had young children and eventually you think about, do they want a dad who’s a bit messed up? And they don’t want that.”

In 2018, Idol became a U.S. citizen while retaining his British nationality, giving him dual citizenship.

Awards and Accolades

Idol has received numerous accolades, including three Grammy nominations for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance and an ASCAP Award for “Cradle of Love.” He has also earned ten MTV Video Music Award nominations, taking home Best Video from a Film for “Cradle of Love.”

Billy Idol Net Worth

