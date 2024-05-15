Billy Porter Net Worth

Billy Porter, an American actor, singer, director, producer, and writer, has a net worth of $1 million. Known for his captivating presence on Broadway and television, Porter has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. His Broadway credits include standout performances in “Miss Saigon” (1991; 1998–1999), “Five Guys Named Moe” (1992–1993), “Grease” (1994–1998), “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” (1995–2000), “Kinky Boots” (2013–2019), and “Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed” (2016). His production of “A Strange Loop” (2022–2023) won a Tony Award for Best Musical in 2022. For his role in “Kinky Boots,” Porter received a Tony, a Drama Desk Award, and an Outer Critics Circle Award. His performance as Pray Tell on FX’s “Pose” earned him a Primetime Emmy in 2019.

Early Life

Billy Porter was born William Ellis Porter II on September 21, 1969, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He grew up in a deeply religious Pentecostal household. Porter faced significant challenges from an early age, including being sent to a psychologist at age five for his gender expression and experiencing sexual abuse by his stepfather. He attended Reizenstein Middle School, Allderdice High School, and Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School, later earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University. Porter also completed the Professional Program in Screenwriting at UCLA.

Billy Porter Career

Porter has been a prominent figure on Broadway since the early 1990s. His roles in major productions such as “Grease,” “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” and “Kinky Boots” have earned him critical acclaim and several awards. His portrayal of Lola in “Kinky Boots” was particularly noteworthy, earning him multiple prestigious awards.

Billy Porter Movies and TV Shows

Porter’s film credits include “The First Wives Club” (1996), “Like a Boss” (2020), “Cinderella” (2021), and “80 for Brady” (2023). On television, he has appeared in “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (2018), “The Twilight Zone” (2020), and “That Damn Michael Che” (2021). His role as Pray Tell in “Pose” has been particularly celebrated, earning him numerous accolades.

Directing and Producing

In addition to acting, Porter has directed and produced several projects. He directed the film “Anything’s Possible” (2022) and episodes of the Fox series “Accused” (2023).

His production credits include the miniseries “Mess” (2016), the films “Black as U R” (2022) and “A Tree of Life” (2022), and the BET documentary series “Black + Iconic: Style God” (2023).

Music and Writing

Porter has released several albums, including “Billy Porter” (1997), “At the Corner of Broadway + Soul” (2005), “Billy’s Back on Broadway” (2014), and “Billy Porter Presents the Soul of Richard Rodgers” (2017). His memoir, “Unprotected,” was published in 2021. In 2020, “Time” magazine named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Fashion and Public Influence

Known for his impeccable fashion sense, Porter is a staple on red carpets. In 2019, he was named an Official Ambassador for New York Fashion Week: Mens by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Financial Challenges

In August 2023, Porter revealed that financial struggles caused by the WGA and SAG strikes forced him to sell his Long Island home, which he purchased for $1.4 million in 2020 and listed for $2.5 million in February 2024. He has been vocal about the challenges artists face, emphasizing the need for fair compensation.

Personal Life

Porter married Adam Smith on January 14, 2017, but the couple separated in July 2023. In a 2021 interview, Porter disclosed his HIV diagnosis from 2007, along with a type-2 diabetes diagnosis and a subsequent bankruptcy filing. He has been an advocate for HIV awareness and was honored with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS award in 2021.

Billy Porter Awards and Nominations

Porter has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his career. He earned a Primetime Emmy for “Pose” and multiple nominations from the Golden Globes, Black Reel Awards, and the Hollywood Critics Association. His work has also been recognized by the GLAAD Media Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and The Queerties. In 2022, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Billy Porter Net Worth

