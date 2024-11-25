Bishop T.D. Jakes Recovering After Health Scare During Livestreamed Sermon

Bishop T.D. Jakes, the renowned pastor and founder of The Potter’s House megachurch in Dallas, is recovering well after experiencing a health incident during a live-streamed sermon on Sunday.

His daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, provided an update, thanking well-wishers for their prayers and support.

“Hey, family. I know today has been an interesting day for us, but we didn’t want to lay down without giving you all an update about how everything is going with Bishop,” Roberts said in a video shared on social media alongside her husband, Touré Roberts.

She assured the public that Bishop Jakes, 67, is stable and receiving medical care. “He’s strong. We’re trying to get him to sit down, but he’s the strong bishop we know,” Roberts, 36, said. Her husband, Roberts, 52, added, “Today could’ve been a tragic day, but he’s doing well. We can’t thank you enough for your prayers and kind words.”

The incident occurred during a sermon at The Potter’s House, the non-denominational and multicultural church Jakes founded in 1996, which now boasts over 30,000 members. Midway through his sermon, Jakes appeared to experience a medical emergency. A video from the livestream showed him dropping his microphone and briefly shaking in his seat before those nearby rushed to his aid. Moments later, the livestream abruptly ended.

Jakes’ team released a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account shortly after the incident, confirming that the pastor had experienced a “slight health incident” and was stable under medical supervision. “The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers,” the statement read.

Known for his powerful sermons and leadership, Jakes has touched millions worldwide with his ministry and books.