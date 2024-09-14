Bo Nix Siblings: Meet Caleb and Tez Johnson

Bo Nix is an American professional football quarterback currently playing for the Denver Broncos in the NFL.

He gained prominence during his college career, initially playing for the Auburn Tigers from 2019 to 2021, where he was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019.

After transferring to the Oregon Ducks, Nix excelled, culminating in a standout 2023 season that made him a Heisman Trophy finalist, leading the nation in touchdowns.

He is recognized for his dual-threat capabilities, having accumulated impressive statistics throughout his college career, including over 15,000 passing yards and 113 touchdowns.

Siblings

Bo has two brothers who are also involved in football.

His younger brother, Caleb Nix, plays safety for the Clemson Tigers.

Caleb previously played as a quarterback in high school and has shown promise in his college career.

Additionally, Bo has an adopted brother, Tez Johnson, who plays wide receiver at the University of Oregon.

Tez became part of the Nix family during high school, as he was taken in by Bo’s parents, Patrick and Krista Nix, after facing challenges in his early life.

The bond between Bo and Tez is strong, both on and off the field, as they played together at Oregon and have supported each other’s football aspirations.

College career

Nix’s college football career began at Auburn University in 2019, where he made an immediate impact as the starting quarterback.

He led the Tigers to a 9-4 record, highlighted by a comeback victory against the Oregon Ducks, and was named the SEC Freshman of the Year after throwing for 2,542 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

His sophomore season in 2020 was impacted by the pandemic, resulting in 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions over 11 games.

In 2021, Nix’s performance was inconsistent, culminating in a season-ending injury.

He finished that year with 2,294 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions before entering the transfer portal in December 2021 due to dissatisfaction with the coaching staff.

Nix transferred to the University of Oregon in 2022, where he thrived.

He led the Ducks to a 10-3 record in his first season, throwing for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns.

In 2023, he had a standout season, passing for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns, earning him a spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist and breaking records for completion percentage and total touchdowns during his tenure.

NFL career

Nix was selected by the Denver Broncos as the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, making him one of six quarterbacks chosen in the first round, tying a record for the most in NFL history.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $18.6 million, fully guaranteed, on May 11, 2024.

Nix secured the starting quarterback position over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, becoming the first Broncos rookie quarterback to start since John Elway in 1983.

In his NFL debut against the Seattle Seahawks, he completed 26 of 42 passes for 138 yards, threw two interceptions, and scored a rushing touchdown, although the Broncos lost the game 26-20.

His performance included the fewest passing yards for a quarterback with 25 or more completions in a game.

Despite the challenging start, Nix’s dual-threat capabilities and experience from a prolific college career at Auburn and Oregon have set expectations for his development in the NFL.

Personal life

Nix is married to Izzy Smoke, a former cheerleader for the Auburn Tigers.

The couple began dating during their time at Auburn University and got engaged on July 30, 2021, at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

They announced their engagement on Instagram, expressing their excitement for their future together.

Nix and Smoke tied the knot in July 2022, shortly after Izzy graduated from Auburn.

Izzy is known for her supportive role in Nix’s football career and has frequently shared heartfelt messages about him on social media.

She has a background in gymnastics and was actively involved in cheerleading during her college years.