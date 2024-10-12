Bob Costas Net Worth

Bob Costas, an iconic figure in the world of sports broadcasting, boasts an impressive net worth of $50 million. Best known for his long-standing career with NBC Sports, Costas has been a staple at some of the world’s most prominent sporting events, including hosting 12 Olympic Games. His distinguished career, marked by numerous accolades and awards, has made him one of the most respected sportscasters in history.

Early Life

Robert Quinlan Costas was born on March 22, 1952, in Queens, New York. Raised in a Greek-American family in Commack, New York, Bob’s relationship with his father was strained—a tension that has persisted into adulthood. After completing high school, Costas attended Syracuse University, where he pursued a degree at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, graduating in 1974 with a degree in communications.

Career

Even before graduating from college, Bob Costas had already begun his broadcasting career. In 1973, he worked at an ABC TV affiliate while also providing play-by-play commentary for the Syracuse Blazers hockey team. Upon completing his degree, Costas moved to St. Louis, where he joined KMOX radio at the age of 22. There, he provided play-by-play commentary for the Spirits of St. Louis, a team in the American Basketball Association. His talent soon earned him opportunities to cover the Missouri Tigers, the Chicago Bulls, and the St. Louis Blues whenever the primary announcer was unavailable.

Rise to Fame with NBC Sports

Costas’ big break came in 1980 when he was hired by NBC at the age of 28. Over the next several decades, Bob became a central figure at NBC Sports, covering an array of major events including NFL, NBA, MLB, boxing, golf, and NASCAR. He became a beloved figure for fans of shows like “Game of the Week,” “Sunday Night Football,” and “The NFL on NBC.” His involvement with NBC’s Olympic coverage spanned 10 Summer and Winter Olympic Games, from 1988 to 2016, cementing his status as a legendary sportscaster.

In addition to his sports coverage, Costas hosted various talk shows, including “Later with Bob Costas” and “On the Record with Bob Costas.” His versatility as a broadcaster allowed him to tackle news, entertainment, and sports, setting him apart from his peers.

Bob Costas Awards

Bob Costas’ exceptional work has earned him a host of prestigious awards throughout his career. He has won eight National Sportscaster of the Year awards from the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) and four Sportscaster of the Year awards from the American Sportscasters Association (ASA). Costas has also earned over 20 Sports Emmy Awards, making him the only person in history to win Emmys in the categories of sports, news, and entertainment.

Further accolades include the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Basketball Hall of Fame, the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame, a TV Guide Award, the Dick Schaap Award for Outstanding Journalism, and the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

Bob Costas Salary

Bob Costas’ financial success is reflective of his illustrious career. Starting with a salary of $100,000 annually when he joined NBC in 1979 (equivalent to about $300,000 today), he climbed the ranks to earn a salary of $7 million per year by the time he left the network in 2019. Over the course of his career at NBC, Costas reportedly earned around $100 million in total salary before taxes.

Real Estate

In 2013, Costas and his wife purchased a luxurious property in the Newport Coast community of California for $4.7 million. The half-acre estate, located within a gated community, includes a saltwater swimming pool, a spa, a pool house, a cabana, and a guest casita. The main residence itself spans 4,500 square feet, providing a comfortable and lavish living space for Costas and his family.

Personal Life

In 1983, Bob married his first wife, Carole “Randy” Randall Krummenacher, with whom he had two children. After a bet with baseball star Kirby Puckett regarding his batting average, Costas agreed to name his son after Puckett, leading to his firstborn being named Keith Michael Kirby Costas. Both of Bob’s children have followed in their father’s footsteps into the world of sports media and have won Sports Emmys. In 2004, Bob married his second wife, Jill Sutton, and the couple currently resides in New York.

Controversies

Despite his success, Costas has not been without controversy. In 2012, he made headlines after suggesting that America’s gun culture was contributing to an increase in domestic violence deaths, a comment that ignited a backlash from Republican groups and gun-rights advocates. Costas defended his stance and called for sensible gun control legislation.

In 2014, his comments about Vladimir Putin during the Sochi Olympics were misinterpreted by some as praise for the Russian leader’s handling of Middle Eastern conflicts. However, Costas clarified that his remarks were taken out of context and that he had, in fact, criticized Putin.

In 2017, Costas stirred controversy again when he spoke out about the dangers of concussions in football, claiming that the sport was in decline. These comments ultimately led to his removal as host of Super Bowl LII and played a role in his eventual departure from NBC.

