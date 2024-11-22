Bobasi Ward Reps Ask Arati to Resign 

A caucus of Bobasi Ward Reps in Kisii want Governor Simba Arati to resign from office citing luck lustre performance in his two years in office.

Speaking Friday, the MCAs unanimously resolved to withdraw their support from him describing him as a flop.

“When you went round asking people to vote you as governor, you should should have known what you were going to do. If you’re not able to execute development , if you’re not able to fulfill the promises that you gave to the people, kindly resign and go home so that people would have another opportunity to elect another leader, “they said in a statement read on their behalf by Nyacheki MCA, Naftal Onkoba.

He was flanked by Michael Motume (Masige East) and Thomas Obare (Bassi Boitangare).

The three said though the governor hails from the region the residents are suffering want of services.

“There is absolutely nothing going on beginning from roads to the ecde classes he had promised,” said Onkoba.

At least seven of the nine MCAs from Bobasi constitute members of caucus.

Onkoba lashed out at Arati saying none of the roads he had launched for the construction in his Nyacheki Ward in December 2024 had been done.

” He came with a fleet of cars and an air of exuberance promising my people ghost work. What should i tell my people after that,” he asked.

“Strangely what we are asking for now is the implementation of a new budget for this fiscal year meaning the budget mean for those roads cannot be accounted for. All that we are asking for as Ababasi is for the implementation of development projects in the budget. We are representatives of our people, we don’t implement, we only take the projects needed to him, and as the assembly factors the budget for them and expect the Governor and his executive team to implement them in totality.”

“When we ask for answers we are doing so on behalf of our people. Tell me what what is he coming to tell them again if he comes around? To hawk the same lies to them?” an agitated Onkoba said.

They accused him of perpetuating a culture of tokenism instead of doing development.

“I know he is waiting again in December to go round dishing wheat flour for Christmas. I am asking that our people open up their eyes and see beyond what fills the stomach temporarily,” he told journalists.

Onkoba said their efforts in reaching out to Arati have been met with deafening silence.

“We had been fully on his back, standing with him through thick and thin but all that we are receiving back is nothing.

“Even my people are now asking what are they benefiting from my support for him,” posed Onkoba.

Thomas Obare (Bassi Boitangare) said they are not out fighting the governor but pressing him to be accountable.

“There is absolutely no sin in asking for development that’s what we promised our people during the campaigns. I have no business going around singing songs praising him when nothing is going on under his administration,” Obare said.

The Ward Reps said they are mulling backing a different candidate in the coming poll.

Michael Motume (Masige East) said it marks a low the governor was still promising people paved springs at a time other counties are doing tapped water for their people.