Nyamira MCAs Vote to Sack Speaker Okero 

Ward Representatives in Nyamira have overwhelming voted to send their speaker Enock Okero packing.

At least 23 cast their votes early Thursday to sack the embattled Speaker.

Okero is said to had had frosty relationship with the MCAs sparking ugly skirmishes at the square outside the Assembly.

Several Country staff were injured during the melee when he attempted a forceful return to office days after the MCAs suspended him.

Nyamira County Assembly has been the Centre of high dramatic with tensions escalating between MCAs and the Speaker.

In one incident, Okero was forcefully ejected from his office after a heated standoff, and shortly thereafter, the Assembly voted to suspend him.

Okero’s Thursday impeachment has come days apart after he was suspended.

Ekerenyo MCA ,Thaddeus Nyabaro was picked as acting Speaker.

And as tension escalated, Boigamo Elijah Nyangana had his house torched.

A night guard at the assembly was also injured after suspected arsonists raided the assembly at night

Kahawa Tungu did not immediately ascertain if both incidents are relate to the plot to oust Okero.

On Thursday, the ward representatives cited gross violation of the law, graft and abuse of office as they voted to sack the sprayer.

He has been the but of criticism for ” sabotaging” assembly motions on the impeachment of Governor Amos Nyaribo.

Interallia, he was accused of mismanaging county assembly service board as its chair.

Okero did not pick calls to respond when called.