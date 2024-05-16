Bobby Shmurda, an American rapper known for his viral hit “Hot N*gga” and the accompanying “Shmoney Dance,” has a net worth of $2 million. As a prominent member of the rap group GS9 (Grimy Shooters), Shmurda has made a significant impact on the hip-hop scene.

Bobby Shmurda Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth August 4, 1994 Place of Birth Miami, Florida Nationality American Profession Rapper

Early Life

Born Ackquille Jean Pollard on August 4, 1994, in Miami, Florida, Bobby Shmurda was raised in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, by his mother, Leslie Pollard, after his father, Gervase Johnson, was sentenced to life in prison when Bobby was just two months old. With the help of his grandmother, Leslie moved the family from Florida to Brooklyn, where Bobby’s early years were marked by several run-ins with the law, leading to time in a juvenile detention center for probation violations and gun charges.

Music Career

Shmurda began rapping in 2004, drawing inspiration from artists like 50 Cent, 2Pac, Jay-Z, and Biggie Smalls. His big break came in 2014 with the release of “Hot N*gga,” which quickly went viral, amassing millions of views on YouTube. The track, characterized as drill music, used an instrumental from Lloyd Banks’ “Jackpot” and propelled Shmurda to fame. Beyoncé and Jay-Z even performed the Shmoney Dance from the video during their On the Run tour, and Drake showcased the dance at the 2014 ESPY Awards.

Also Read: Billy Corgan Net Worth

Following the success of “Hot N*gga,” Bobby Shmurda signed with Epic Records. The single topped the US Rap and US R&B/Hip-Hop charts and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, eventually earning platinum certification. The song’s official remix featured notable artists like Chris Brown and Busta Rhymes. Another popular track, “Bobby Bitch,” also charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Shmurda’s debut studio album, “Shmurda She Wrote,” released in 2014, reached No. 5 on the US Rap chart and No. 7 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart. He also released the mixtape “Shmoney Shmurda” with GS9. His collaborations with various artists, including Uncle Murda, Rowdy Rebel, and Migos, further solidified his position in the industry.

Legal Issues

In June 2014, Shmurda was arrested for felony criminal possession of a weapon and later released on bail. However, in December of the same year, he and 14 others, including his brother, were arrested on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and drug and gun possession. Shmurda pleaded guilty and was held on $2 million bail at Rikers Island.

In 2016, he was sentenced to seven years in prison, later reduced to five years with two years of probation. While incarcerated, Shmurda faced additional legal troubles, including smuggling a knife into Rikers Island and involvement in multiple brawls. Despite these challenges, he continued to write music and even featured on rapper 6ix9ine’s single “Stoopid” via phone from prison.

Shmurda was released in February 2021 after serving six years.

Bobby Shmurda Net Worth

Bobby Shmurda net worth is $2 million.