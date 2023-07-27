Body of Man Found in Manhole Outside KPA, Mombasa

Detectives are investigating an incident in which the body of a man was found in a manhole outside the Kenya Ports Authority gate in Mombasa.

The body was found Tuesday at the freight yard near KPA gate 26 by pedestrians.

Police who visited the scene said it was found inside a blocked manhole within the said area.

The body had bruises around the right eye, shoulders and both hands. Police said they are investigating murder in connection with the discovery.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and identification as part of probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which the body of a man was found in a toilet of a church in Buruburu area, Nairobi.

The incident happened at Roho Ngina church within Kosovo-Kiambui village.

A pastor at the church told police there was a body of an unknown man, which had been found in the toilet.

Police officers proceeded to the scene where they found the body of one named Charles Omondi Otieno, 49.

It is not clear what caused the death. The body was moved to the mortuary pending a probe and autopsy following the Tuesday evening incident.

In Khayega, Kakamega, police said they are investigating an incident in which a man was found dead at a bus stop on Tuesday morning.

Police said the body of one Nixon Mukangula Sagala, 50 was found lying at the bus stop with visible injuries.

The scene was visited, where it was established that the deceased might have been murdered elsewhere and the body dragged to the scene.

Police say they are investigating the incident and the body is lying in the mortuary pending autopsy.

